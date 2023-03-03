U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Global Ambient Lighting Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ambient Lighting Market

Global Ambient Lighting Market
Global Ambient Lighting Market

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ambient Lighting Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambient lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period to reach US$130.160 billion by 2027, from US$76.751 billion in 2020.

Ambient lighting involves a technique that uses color, temperature, and brightness to create a comfortable and even level of light throughout a space. Ambient lighting is used in the automotive industry as interior lighting in displays and indicators, illumination, and accent lighting. Displays and indicator lighting help drivers obtain information with the use of color, luminance, and luminance uniformity.

Furthermore, ambient lighting is used in retail stores to make customers feel comfortable and shop for products easily in a well-lit environment. Moreover, ambient lighting is used in hospitality industries particularly in hotel rooms to make customers comfortable and relaxed. Additionally, recent trends have increased the use of ambient lights in homes for a comfortable atmosphere, and in some cases, it is used as contemporary decoration.

An increase in demand for ambient lighting from the automotive industry and an increase in infrastructural projects are expected to boost the global ambient lighting market.

The automotive sector has witnessed an increase in recent years due to the rising disposable income of consumers and new technologies which is further rising the demand for ambient lighting. Moreover, interior ambient lighting is highly used as it provides an efficient lighting system inside the car especially ambient lighting in dashboard lights, displays, reading light, door surfaces, roof liner, and indicators that ensures drivers' safety and improve drivers' orientation.

Furthermore, demand for energy-efficient lighting such as LED lighting has increased as it consumes less power and provides heat management facilities. As per OSRUM annual reports, its lamps and systems segment recorded US$1,028 million in sales in 2021. OSRUM is especially known for its ambient lighting used in automobiles and homes.

Furthermore, luxury car brands that have a top-notch ambient lighting system in their cars have further raised the demand for ambient lighting. For example, the Mercedes-Benz A220 sedan has ambient light in the seams of the door, instrument-panel trim, door knob, and circular blade of the car.

Moreover, it has 64 shades of color to choose from and flash settings for a comfortable experience inside the car. Furthermore, outdoor lighting is used at industrial developments that provide safe working conditions for workers during night-time and provide security for them.

Market Developments:

  • Tolez has launched a customizable RGB ambient lighting wall hanging for home decor in June 2022. The product has 16M+ colors, 12 dynamic effects, seven built-in scenes, and various rhythms that sync up with music, games, and movies. Additionally, it is eco-friendly and has voice control ability.

  • HELLA, a Forvia Company launched smart ambient solutions, a slim light system for integrated in-vehicle lighting in May 2022. The light is powerful and energy efficient with 8x light output and can be combined with smart lights. In addition, they can be integrated into the instrument panel, doors, and trim.

  • The XSF industry launched UV-C lights sanitizer cabinet in October 2020, to fight against COVID-19. The cabinet was designed to disinfect N95 masks, disposable clothes, homemade masks, cell phones, tablets, respiratory equipment, and others.

Product Offerings

  • OSIRE E5515 - by AMS OSRAM. The product is a three-color RGB emitting side emitter, is compact in design, has ThinFilm and ThinGaN technology, and is AEC-Q102 qualified. It is specifically designed for interior automotive applications.

  • ENVEXT - by Acuity Brands. It is a high-performance recessed ambient series that is designed to meet intense specification requirements. It offers a wide range of lumen packages up to 7200 lumens, color temperatures, and lighting control options. It is available in both static white and tunable white models. The product is suitable for commercial spaces such as schools, offices, and healthcare.


Market Segmentation:
By Type

  • Surface-mounted Light

  • Track Light

  • Suspended Light

  • Recessed Light

  • Others

By End-Use Industry

  • Residential

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Taiwan

  • Others

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$76.75 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$130.16 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.8%

Regions Covered

Global


Companies Mentioned

  • Philips Lighting Holdings B.V.

  • Hafle GmbH & Co KG

  • Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc

  • OSRAM Licht AG

  • Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Cree Inc.

  • General Electric

  • Zumtobel Group AG

  • HLI Solutions, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qmsq9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


