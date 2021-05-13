U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 and Five Year CAGRs to 2025

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance and Emergency Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emergency medical services (EMS) or ambulance services provide prehospital medical care and transportation services to hospitals and medical facilities. The rise in demand for emergency medical services has led to the growth in the ambulance equipment market. This accelerated demand is partly due to the economic recession, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sociopolitical factors such as BREXIT in Europe and other factors that led to many people losing their health insurance coverage.

As a result, many of these individual's health issues escalated into conditions requiring emergency medical services. The other factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in the aging population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic health issues that require emergency healthcare services. The population of people age 65 and older will continue to grow through the forecast period (2025) and will impact the growth of this market in future years.

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for ambulance and emergency equipment. It highlights the current and future market potential for an ambulance and emergency equipment and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. This report also covers market projections through 2025 and market shares for key market players.

This report details market shares for an ambulance and emergency equipment based on type and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into the following: infection control; cardiac and respiratory; transportation ambulance and emergency equipment; diagnostics; trauma and burn care; blood and hemorrhage control; and hypothermia prevention.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020-2025. Estimated values are based on ambulance and emergency equipment manufacturers' total revenues.

The report includes:

  • An updated overview of the global market for an ambulance and emergency medical services (EMS) equipment within the healthcare industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Discussion of factors driving the growth of ambulance and EMS equipment markets, trends and patterns, regulatory standards, and technological advancements shaping the marketplace

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the ambulance and emergency equipment, and corresponding market share analysis with major regions and countries involved

  • Patent analysis with significant patent allotments

  • Company profiles of the major listed players, including 3M, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, and Stryker Corp.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

  • Government Expenditures on COVID-19

  • Predictions for the Global Economy

  • Quick Recovery

  • Global Slowdown

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market

  • Production Capacity for Medical Supplies

  • Impact on the Medical Device Supply Chain

  • Impact on the Production of Medical Devices in the Middle East and Africa

  • Impact on Insurance Providers

  • Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors

  • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Overview

  • R&D, Product Design and Early Design Prototyping

  • Regulatory Submissions and Approvals

  • Raw Material Supply

  • Manufacture of Ambulance and Emergency Equipment

  • Porter's Five Forces

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment

  • Global Market by Type of Equipment

  • Infection Control

  • Cardiac and Respiratory Equipment

  • Transportation Equipment

  • Diagnostics

  • Trauma and Burn Care

  • Blood and Hemorrhage Control

  • Hypothermia Prevention

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape

  • Regulatory Aspects

  • FDA Recalls and Safety Alerts

  • Ambulatory Equipment Regulatory Organizations

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Transportation Equipment

  • Blood and Hemorrhage Control Equipment

  • Trauma and Burn Care Equipment

  • Diagnostic Devices

  • Cardiac and Respiratory Control Equipment

  • Infection Control

  • Hypothermia Prevention

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • 3M

  • 5.11 Tactical

  • Allegro Industries

  • Allied Healthcare Products

  • Almeva Bv

  • Ambu A/S

  • American Diagnostics Corp.

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Aseptic Control Products Inc.

  • BLS Systems Ltd.

  • Bound Tree Medical

  • Bowen Medical

  • Briggs Healthcare

  • Blackhawk

  • Burnfree

  • Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.

  • CFM Technologies Inc.

  • Chief Supply

  • Chinook Medical Gear Inc.

  • Combat Medical Systems

  • Creative Health Products Inc.

  • Cura Surgical

  • Defibtech Llc

  • Dick Medical Supply

  • Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

  • Dukal Corp.

  • Emergency Medical International

  • Emergency Medical Products Inc.

  • Estill Medical Technologies Inc.

  • Ferno Washington Inc.

  • Fieldtex Products Inc.

  • First Care Products Ltd.

  • General Electric

  • Graham Medical

  • Hammond Enterprises Llc

  • H&H Medical Corp.

  • Heartsine Technologies Inc.

  • Honeywell Safety Products

  • Innovative Trauma Care

  • International Biomedical

  • Junkin Safety Appliance Co.

  • Kimberly-Clark

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Mansell Neonatal Retrieval System

  • Mckesson Corp.

  • Mcr Medical Supply Inc.

  • Medicepax Llc

  • Medtrade Products Ltd.

  • Medtronic

  • Metrex Research

  • Michigan Instruments

  • Minto Research & Development

  • Mobi Medical Supply

  • Morrison Medical

  • National Creative Enterprises (NCE)

  • Nice Neotech Medical Systems

  • North American Rescue Llc

  • Numask Inc.

  • Phoenix Medical Systems

  • Prestige Medical

  • Quake Kare

  • Quantum Ems Llc

  • Safetec Of America Inc.

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Water-Jel Technologies Llc

  • Welch Allyn Inc.

  • Ziamatic Corp.

  • Z-Medica Corp.

  • Zoll Medical Corp.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o5lfm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

