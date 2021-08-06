U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.01
    +4.91 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,195.30
    +131.05 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.90
    -61.21 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.61
    +5.61 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -40.20 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2840
    +0.0670 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3450
    +0.5920 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,816.11
    +2,360.64 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.74
    +12.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.03
    +2.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Global Ambulance Services Market to Reach $50.9 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ambulance Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Ambulance Services Market
Global Ambulance Services Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 19; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 1013
Companies: 180 - Players covered include Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.; Air Methods Corporation; AirMed International LLC; American Medical Response; Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance; BVG India Ltd.; European Air Ambulance; Express Air Medical Transport, LLC; Falck Danmark A/S; Global Medical Response; London Ambulance Service NHS Trust; Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.; PHI Air Medical, LLC; Ziqitza Health Care Limited and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Service Type (Emergency Services, and Non-Emergency Services); and Equipment Type [Advance Life Support (ALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS)]
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Ambulance Services Market to Reach $50.9 Billion by 2026

A critical part of every well-prepared public health and healthcare system is the ambulance services sector. Ambulance services are a critical link between health care and disaster management systems as they offer pre-hospital care for people injured in disasters and also transport to tertiary health care facilities. With global health spending per capita poised to grow from US$ 1,500 to over 2,000 by 2040, opportunities for emergency care services is high. Also, aging population and high prevalence of ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs) in aged over 65+ emerges as an opportunity for ambulance services. Rising number of road accidents; focus on medical preparedness for natural disasters; favorable reimbursement scenario; and technology innovations are the other factors driving up demand for ambulance services. With governments still battling tough financial conditions, public-private partnerships (PPP) for ambulance services will grow in importance in the coming years. Ambulance services play a critical role in the Covid-19 response system. The effect of Covid-19 on delivery of healthcare through digital solutions is significant and continues to expand rapidly with the use of telemedicine as a central strategy to tackle Covid-19 patient surge. This in turn created robust demand for ambulance-based telemedicine.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ambulance Services estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Emergency Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Emergency ambulances services comprise of ambulances with life support equipment and staffed with emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to provide immediate medical care to injured or ill patients. Non-emergency ambulance services, also known as interfacility transport or specialty care transport offered mostly by private ambulance companies are most often used for non-emergency patients, who can reach the doctor even within 2 hours, without causing any fatal effects on the patient.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ambulance-services-market-to-reach-50-9-billion-by-2026--301350045.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • Novavax Reverses Winning Spree On Yet Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine

    Novavax said it won't ask the FDA to authorize its Covid vaccine until late this year, and NVAX stock slumped Friday.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Novavax stock drops after it delays emergency use submission to FDA of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. shares tumbled 11% in premarket trade Friday, after the biotech delayed its submission to the U.S. regulator for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it’s now planning to seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax said it has filed with regulators in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines to have an emergency use authorization for the candidate, called NVX-CoV2373.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

    Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Plug Power, Ballard Power Rise After Mixed Earnings

    Hydrogen fuel cell producers Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems reported mixed second-quarter results late Thursday.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why This Metal Stock Plunged 19% Amid a Commodities Boom

    Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares bled through Thursday and closed down 19.11% after delivering an unimpressive set of second-quarter numbers. Century Aluminum shares had gained a whopping 25%, but it took only one day for the stock to give up most of those gains. As a result, aluminum prices have shot up this year to hit historical highs.

  • Sphere 3D stock rockets after deal for rights to bitcoin mining agreements

    Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. soared 54.4% on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers Friday, after the stand-alone storage and technologies company announced an agreement that provides a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford Advisors Ltd.'s rights to bitcoin mining agreements. Trading volume spiked to 14.3 million shares ahead of the open, already more than double the full-day average of about 5.6 million shares. As part of the deal, Sphere 3D can purchase up to 60,000 new bitcoin