Global Ambulance Services Market to Reach $50.9 Billion by 2026

A critical part of every well-prepared public health and healthcare system is the ambulance services sector. Ambulance services are a critical link between health care and disaster management systems as they offer pre-hospital care for people injured in disasters and also transport to tertiary health care facilities. With global health spending per capita poised to grow from US$ 1,500 to over 2,000 by 2040, opportunities for emergency care services is high. Also, aging population and high prevalence of ambulatory care sensitive conditions (ACSCs) in aged over 65+ emerges as an opportunity for ambulance services. Rising number of road accidents; focus on medical preparedness for natural disasters; favorable reimbursement scenario; and technology innovations are the other factors driving up demand for ambulance services. With governments still battling tough financial conditions, public-private partnerships (PPP) for ambulance services will grow in importance in the coming years. Ambulance services play a critical role in the Covid-19 response system. The effect of Covid-19 on delivery of healthcare through digital solutions is significant and continues to expand rapidly with the use of telemedicine as a central strategy to tackle Covid-19 patient surge. This in turn created robust demand for ambulance-based telemedicine.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ambulance Services estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Emergency Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Emergency ambulances services comprise of ambulances with life support equipment and staffed with emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to provide immediate medical care to injured or ill patients. Non-emergency ambulance services, also known as interfacility transport or specialty care transport offered mostly by private ambulance companies are most often used for non-emergency patients, who can reach the doctor even within 2 hours, without causing any fatal effects on the patient.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. More

