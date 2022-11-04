Global Ambulatory EHR Market Report 2022 to 2027: Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Practice, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End User (Independent) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the opportunities provided by the market such as increasing demand for cloud-based ambulatory EHR market, and shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery. However, the interoperability issues & data security concerns are some of the challenges that are expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Cloud-based was the fastest-growing segment in the delivery mode of the ambulatory EHR market in 2021



Cloud-based segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the ambulatory EHR market in 2021. The introduction of complex software and the growing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand for ambulatory EHR services in the coming years.



The practice management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the ambulatory EHR market, by application



Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the advantages offered by the practice management solutions such as workflow automation, reduction of claim submission errors, and the availability of a powerful search engine for patient visit schedules and slot availability.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the government initiatives for the adoption of EHR solutions, rising medical tourism, the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditures, and growth in the purchasing power of consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ambulatory EHR Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory EHR Market, by Delivery Mode and End-user (2021)

4.3 Ambulatory EHR Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Ambulatory EHR Market, by Region (2020-2027)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Support for the Adoption of EHR Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Outpatient Care Centers

5.2.1.3 Growing Patient Volume Due to COVID-19

5.2.1.4 Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Infrastructure Investments and High Cost of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Reluctance to Adopt Ambulatory EHR Solutions in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Ambulatory EHR Solutions

5.2.3.2 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ambulatory EHR Market

6.2.1 Strategies Adopted by EHR Vendors During COVID-19

6.3 Increased Adoption of EHR

6.4 Increased Preference for Cloud-Based EHR

6.5 Shift from Inpatient Surgical Procedures to Outpatient Surgical Procedures

6.6 Technological Advancements in EHR Solutions

7 Ambulatory EHR Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

7.2.1 Low Cost of Installation & Maintenance and Unlimited Storage Capacity to Drive the Demand for Cloud Solutions

7.3 On-Premise Solutions

7.3.1 Longer Implementation Process and Payments Associated with Hardware Limit Market Growth to a Certain Extent

8 Ambulatory EHR Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Practice Management

8.2.1 Advantages Such as Increased Efficiency of Day-To-Day Operations to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

8.3 Patient Management

8.3.1 EHR Solutions for Patient Management Reduce Administrative Expenses and Ensure Efficiency in Patient Care

8.4 E-Prescribing

8.4.1 Use of E-Prescribing Solutions Has Increased Due to Its Benefits-Medication Safety and Cost Savings

8.5 Referral Management

8.5.1 EHR Solutions for Referral Management Applications Improve and Streamline Communication Among Health Providers

8.6 Population Health Management

8.6.1 Ehrs Used for Population Health Management Incorporate Services Such as Patient Identification and Automation of Communication

8.7 Decision Support

8.7.1 Decision Support is a Vital Part of Ambulatory EHR, as It Helps to Improve the Quality of Care & Efficiency

8.8 Health Analytics

8.8.1 Health Analytics Utilizes Data Collated by An Ambulatory EHR to Draw Insights Regarding the Clinical Conditions of Patients

9 Ambulatory EHR Market, by Practice Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Practices

9.2.1 Large Practices Require Efficient Administration and Coordination-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth Since Ehrs Help with These Tasks

9.3 Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices

9.3.1 Ambulatory Ehrs Used in Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices Offer Flexible Functionality for Practice Workflows

9.4 Solo Practices

9.4.1 Use of Ehrs in Solo Practices Has Increased Over the Years, Mainly Due to the Availability of Cloud-Based EHR Platforms

10 Ambulatory EHR Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

10.2.1 Benefits of EHR Solutions, Such as Operational Savings, Have Driven Their Adoption Among These End-users

10.3 Independent Centers

10.3.1 High Cost of Software and Lack of Health It Literacy Among Physicians Are the Restraining Factors for this Market

11 Ambulatory EHR Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive Players

12.3.4 Participants

12.3.5 Product Footprint

12.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.4.1 Product/Service Launches & Upgrades

12.4.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Epic Systems Corporation

13.2 Cerner Corporation

13.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

13.4 Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

13.5 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (Cpsi)

13.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

13.7 Athenahealth, Inc. (A Veritas Capital Company)

13.8 Eclinicalworks

13.9 Compugroup Medical Se & Co. Kgaa (Emds, Inc.)

13.10 Amazing Charts, LLC

13.11 Greenway Health, LLC

13.12 Curemd

13.13 Carecloud, Inc. (MTBC)

13.14 Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

13.15 Modernizing Medicine

13.16 Advancedmd

13.17 Kareo, Inc.

13.18 Drchrono

13.19 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

13.20 Eyefinity (Officemate/Examwriter)

13.21 Icanotes

13.22 Harris Healthcare

13.23 Nextech Systems, LLC

13.24 Ipatientcare LLC

13.25 Azalea Health Innovations, Inc.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z526i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ambulatory-ehr-market-report-2022-to-2027-shift-towards-patient-centric-healthcare-delivery-presents-opportunities-301669102.html

SOURCE Research and Markets