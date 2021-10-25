U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Global Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market Worth USD 5,290.55 million by 2027 | Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market is growing with the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,290.55 million by 2027.

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market is growing with the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,290.55 million by 2027.

Ambulatory infusion pumps are mobile medical equipment that are utilized to deliver fluids in the form of nutrients, medicines and are used in treating several diseases. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Ambulatory-Infusion-Pump-Market/request-sample

Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market to 2027: Impact of the COVID-19

The healthcare industry was one of the hardest hits by the pandemic in 2020. Emergency treatments of COVID-19 patients pushed hospitals worldwide to the breaking point. At the same time, elective surgeries had to be postponed or even canceled, further draining the already difficult financial situation of many hospitals since a huge part of these surgeries are a critical component of covering hospital costs.

Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market Key Players

Key players in the Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market are Medtronic, Baxter, B.Braun,Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira Inc., Smiths Medical, Moog Inc., Medline Industries, ZynoMed .Com, Sorenson Medical Products, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Micrel Medical Devices S.A.

Key Development

In September 2019, Baxter International Inc., a global medical products company, acquired Cheetah Medical for $190 million. This deal is expected to expand Baxter's product portfolio and strengthen the company's clinical outcomes with patient monitoring technology.

in April 2021, Medtronic announced the launch of its extended infusion set in select European countries. This infusion set can be worn for 7 days, thereby enabling patients suffering from diabetes to stay on intravenous infusion pump therapy with fewer insertions and interruptions.

To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Ambulatory-Infusion-Pump-Market/ask-for-customization

Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Mechanics Infusion Pump

  • Electronic Infusion pump

By Application

  • Cancer

  • Diabetes

  • Others

By End-users

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Home care Facilities

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to report the largest share of the infusion pump market in 2020 because of the high adoption of specialty infusion pumps for the treatment of chronic diseases, presence of key players and innovation in the infusion pumps in the region. The Ambulatory Infusion Pump Market is expected to experience a rapid growth in Asia pacific region as it occupies second place in infusion pumps market due to increase in prevalence rate of chronic diseases in countries like China and India. Europe is also having a respectable market for Ambulatory infusion pumps.

Buy this Study Now: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Ambulatory-Infusion-Pump-Market/payment-gateway

About Us


QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


