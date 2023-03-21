Global Amino Acids Market to 2028: Increase in Health-conscious Consumers and Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Amino Acids Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amino Acids Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Source, Type, Application, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Amino Acids Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 42 billion by 2028, owing to the growing demand for functional food products and immunity boosting products.

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein and play a vital role in the human body. They are organic compounds involved in several chemicals and biological functions in the human body including the synthesis of hormones, the building of proteins, and others. Amino acids are essential for the proper growth and development of living beings.



Amino acids are categorized into essential, non-essential, and conditionally essential, based on different factors. They are widely used in various industries namely food & beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and others.



Adoption of a healthy lifestyle and increasing consumption of proteins are some of the factors driving the market growth.



The surge in demand for amino acids in various industries including food and beverages, dietary supplements, and others to fulfill the growing demand for amino acids-rich products that offer functional benefits, is anticipated to augment the growth of the market.



The increase in health-conscious consumers and rising awareness regarding the benefits of amino acids such as maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails, boosting immunity, helping in the growth and repair of body tissue, and others are expected to boost the demand for amino acids.



The Global Amino Acids Market faces challenges due to stringent regulations laid by governmental bodies on products containing amino acids.



The government has imposed strict regulations on products containing amino acids that may hamper the growth of the Global Amino Acids Market. Additionally, the requirement of significant investment for the storage of amino acids and its products may slow down market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the Amino Acids market initially due to the imposed lockdowns, the manufacturing process of amino acids and its product got disturbed which resulted in the disruption of the supply chain. However, due to the spread of the virus, consumers shifted towards the immunity-boosting product which increased the demand for amino acids in the food & beverages industry, nutraceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.



Scope of the Report



The Amino Acids Market is segmented by source, type, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Amino Acids Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Source

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Synthetic

By Type

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Threonine

Glutamic Acid

Phenylalanine

By Application

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

IndonesiaAustralia

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd

Amino Gmbh

Taiwan Amino Acid Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Daesang

Key Trends by Market Segment



By Source: The Plant-Based segment held the largest share of the Global Amino Acids Market in 2021, owing to the increasing preference for naturally sourced products.



The demand for plant-based ingredients and products is increasing rapidly due to the rise in vegan and vegetarianism, especially in high-income countries, which is expected to fuel the demand for plant-based amino acids.



By Type: Glutamic Acid segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Amino Acids Market in 2021, due to the increasing demand for glutamic acid products in the animal feed industry.



L-glutamate or glutamic acid is widely used as a flavor enhancer, nutritional supplement, feed additive, intermediate for manufacturing chemicals, and others, which is increasing its demand in various industries.



By Application: Food and Beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Amino Acids Market in 2021, owing to increasing demand for amino acids in the food and beverages processing industry as nutrition enhancers, flavor enhancers, preservatives, and others.



The surging demand among consumers for protein-rich, healthy food and beverage products that contain amino acids as ingredients is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the market.



By Geography: Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Global Amino Acids Market in 2021, owing to the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition-enriched products among consumers.



The increasing consumption of processed food and meat coupled with the availability of an abundance of raw material for the production of amino acids coupled with increased consumer spending on immunity-boosting products containing amino acids as an ingredient, is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Amino Acids Market.

