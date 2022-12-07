U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Global Aminophenol Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Growing Focus on Precision Medicine is Driving the Industry

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aminophenol Market

Global Aminophenol Market
Global Aminophenol Market

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aminophenol Market by Type (P-Aminophenol, M-Aminophenol, and O-Aminophenol), Application (Dye Intermediate, Synthesis Precursor, Fluorescent Stabilizers), End-use Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aminophenol market is estimated to be worth USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

168

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$1.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Global

P-aminophenol to be the fastest growing type in aminophenol market

PAP is one of the key chemicals required to produce paracetamol, an analgesic and antipyretic drug. China is the major producer of PAP. A large portion of India's demand for PAP is met through imports from China.

The uncertainty in India-China relations would affect the supply and price of this material. India is one of the major users of p-amino phenol and is the second-largest market for PAP products after China.

The P-Aminophenol segment accounted for the largest share of the global aminophenol market in 2021

This is due to the increased demand for p-aminophenol in the manufacturing of paracetamol and other drugs. China and India are the major markets for p-aminophenol due to its high demand from the pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries.

Chemical Industry to be the second largest end-use industry in aminophenol during the forecast period

In the cosmetic industry, aminophenol is used as a dye intermediate in the manufacturing of hair dyes, tints, colors, optical bleaches, as a rubber antioxidants, and fluorescent agents. All aminophenol derivatives are used in permanent (oxidative) hair dyes at concentrations from 0.1 to 5%.

During rubber manufacturing, synthetic polymers, such as Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Styrene- Butadiene Rubber (SBR), polychloroprene, and polyisoprene, have antioxidants added to their latex phase of processing to protect them from oxidation. The aminophenol derivative, para-aminophenol, is one of the key ingredients for the synthesis of rubber antioxidants. It is either directly used as an antioxidant or used as a precursor of some PPD (Para-Phenylenediamine).

North America to be the third largest market for aminophenol

North America has for long been one of the critical markets for aminophenol. The North American market mainly comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico; the US is the dominant market in the region, with a share of more than 86.0%. The market for aminophenol in the US is driven by industrial demand in end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has helped in developing a close trade relationship between the US, Mexico, and Canada, which allows these countries to extend their product reach to the world's leading economies at lower costs. This will encourage the import and export of several products such aminophenols. The US is expected to continue dominating the aminophenol market in North America between 2022 and 2027. The largest share of the US in the North American market can primarily be attributed to its developing pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Aminophenol Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Aminophenol Market, by Type and Country, 2021 (By Volume)
4.3 Aminophenol Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Paracetamol
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from End-use Industries
5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Precision Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Uncertainties
5.2.2.2 High Risk of Cross-Contamination
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Financially Attractive Market
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Constant Evolution of Industry Standards and Technologies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.5.1 Import Scenario
5.5.2 Export Scenario
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Map
5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.10.2 Buying Criteria
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis

6 Aminophenol Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 P-Aminophenol
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Paracetamol
6.3 M-Aminophenol
6.3.1 Growing Use as Dye Intermediate
6.4 O-Aminophenol
6.4.1 Growing Consumption of Cosmetics

7 Aminophenol Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthesis Precursors
7.2.1 Growth in End-use Industries
7.3 Dye Intermediate
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dyes
7.4 Fluorescent Stabilizers
7.4.1 Increased Use in Textiles, Laundry Detergents, and Soaps
7.5 Other Applications

8 Aminophenol Market, by End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceuticals
8.2.1 Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
8.3 Chemicals
8.3.1 Steady Growth of Rubber and Coating Industries
8.4 Cosmetics
8.4.1 Increasing Innovations in Product Formulation and Formats
8.5 Other Industries

9 Aminophenol Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Market Share of Key Players, 2021
10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
10.4.1 Stars
10.4.2 Pervasive Players
10.4.3 Emerging Leaders
10.4.4 Participants
10.5 Aminophenol Market, Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
10.5.1 Progressive Companies
10.5.2 Responsive Companies
10.5.3 Dynamic Companies
10.5.4 Starting Blocks
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Competitive Analysis and Trends
10.7.1 Deals

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Wego Chemical Group
11.1.2 Parchem
11.1.3 CDH Fine Chemicals
11.1.4 Glentham Life Sciences Ltd.
11.1.5 Emco Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd.
11.1.6 Loba Chemie
11.1.7 Taixing Yangzi Pharm Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.1.8 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.1.9 Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)
11.2.2 J K Chemical
11.2.3 Jay Organics Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.4 Valiant Organics Limited
11.2.5 Kajay Remedies Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.6 Jiande Xingfeng Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.2.7 Hebei Xingyu Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.2.8 Caming Pharmaceutical Limited
11.2.9 Huludao Tianqi Shengye Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.2.10 Jayvir Dye Chem
11.2.11 Seqens Group
11.2.12 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.13 Shree Hari Organics
11.2.14 Synex Global Services LLP
11.2.15 ACS Chemicals

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8amw3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


