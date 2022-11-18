The global aminophenol market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The aminophenol market has been evolving since its inception. This sector is characterized by using aminophenols in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals, among other industries.

Their demand is driven by the growing production of paracetamol in the Asia Pacific region.



P-aminophenol to be the fastest growing type in aminophenol market.



PAP is one of the key chemicals required to produce paracetamol, an analgesic and antipyretic drug. China

is the major producer of PAP. A large portion of India’s demand for PAP is met through imports from China.



The uncertainty in India-China relations would affect the supply and price of this material. India is one of

the major users of p-amino phenol and is the second-largest market for PAP products after China.



The P-Aminophenol segment accounted for the largest share of the global aminophenol market in 2021.



This is due to the increased demand for p-aminophenol in the manufacturing of paracetamol and other



drugs. China and India are the major markets for p-aminophenol due to its high demand from the

pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries.



Chemical Industry to be the second largest end-use industry in aminophenol during the forecast period.

In the cosmetic industry, aminophenol is used as a dye intermediate in the manufacturing of hair dyes,

tints, colors, optical bleaches, as a rubber antioxidants, and fluorescent agents. All aminophenol derivatives are used in permanent (oxidative) hair dyes at concentrations from 0.1 to 5%.

During rubber manufacturing, synthetic polymers, such as Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Styrene- Butadiene Rubber (SBR), polychloroprene, and polyisoprene, have antioxidants added to their latex phase of processing to protect them from oxidation.The aminophenol derivative, para-aminophenol, is one of the key ingredients for the synthesis of rubber antioxidants.



It is either directly used as an antioxidant or used as a precursor of some PPD (Para-Phenylenediamine).



North America to be the third largest market for aminophenol

North America has for long been one of the critical markets for aminophenol. The North American market mainly comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico; the US is the dominant market in the region, with a share of more than 86.0%. The market for aminophenol in the US is driven by industrial demand in end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has helped in developing a close trade relationship between the US, Mexico, and Canada, which allows these countries to extend their product reach to the world’s leading economies at lower costs. This will encourage the import and export of several products such aminophenols. The US is expected to continue dominating the aminophenol market in North America between 2022 and 2027. The largest share of the US in the North American market can primarily be attributed to its developing pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 50%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation- C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 20%, Others– 40%

• By Country- US- 60%, Europe- 36%, Canada - 30%, Mexico – 10%

The aminophenol market comprises major solution providers, Wego Chemical Group (US), Parchem (US), CDH Fine Chemicals (India), Glentham Life Sciences Ltd (England), EMCO Dyetuff Pvt Ltd. (India), Loba Chemie (India), Taixing Yangzi Pharm Chemical CO., LTD. (China), Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical & Chemical CO., Ltd. (China), and Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the aminophenol market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



