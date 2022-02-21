U.S. markets closed

The Global Ammonia Market is expected to grow by 26.06 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Ammonia Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the ammonia market and it is poised to grow by 26. 06 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2. 54% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammonia Market 2021-2025" -
Our report on the ammonia market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers and decreasing arable land. In addition, increasing demand for fertilizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The ammonia market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The ammonia market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Fertilizers
• Industrial

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the high demand for ammonia in China and Indiaas one of the prime reasons driving the ammonia market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ammonia market covers the following areas:
• Ammonia market sizing
• Ammonia market forecast
• Ammonia market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ammonia market vendors that include AB Achema, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, KBR Inc., Linde Plc, LSB Industries Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, PJSC Togliattiazot, and Yara International ASA. Also, the ammonia market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231874/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


