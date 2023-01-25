U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.51
    +1.56 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,764.71
    +30.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,329.00
    -5.27 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.29
    -1.32 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.45
    +0.32 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.40
    +8.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4600
    -0.0090 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    +0.0069 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5300
    -0.6350 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,892.76
    -121.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.14
    +6.82 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Global Ammonia Market Report 2023: Outlook to 2031 - Present and Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia: 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonia market.

The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonia.

Report Scope

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonia

  • It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

  • Comprehensive data showing ammonia capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

  • The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonia manufacturers and distributors

  • Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonia in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

  • Ammonia market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

  • Your knowledge of the ammonia market will become wider

  • Analysis of the ammonia market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

  • You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into ammonia market

  • Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

  • Ammonia market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIA PROPERTIES AND USES

2. AMMONIA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. AMMONIA WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World ammonia capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region

  • Capacity divided by country

  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ammonia production

  • Global output dynamics

  • Production by region

  • Production by country

3.3. Ammonia consumption

  • World consumption

  • Consumption trends in Europe

  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ammonia global trade

  • World trade dynamics

  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ammonia prices

4. AMMONIA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country

  • Production in country

  • Manufacturers in country

  • Consumption of in country

  • Export and import in country

  • Prices in country

4.1. Ammonia European market analysis
Countries covered:

  • Austria

  • Belarus

  • Belgium

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

  • Czech Republic

  • Estonia

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Italy

  • Lithuania

  • Netherlands

  • Norway

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Serbia

  • Slovakia

  • Spain

  • Switzerland

  • Ukraine

  • UK

4.2. Ammonia Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:

  • Afghanistan

  • Armenia

  • Australia

  • Bangladesh

  • China

  • Georgia

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Japan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Malaysia

  • Myanmar

  • New Zealand

  • Pakistan

  • South Korea

  • Tajikistan

  • Turkmenistan

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vietnam

4.3. Ammonia North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:

  • Canada

  • USA

4.4. Ammonia Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Mexico

  • Trinidad

  • Venezuela

4.5. Ammonia Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:

  • Algeria

  • Bahrain

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Kuwait

  • Libya

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Syria

  • Turkey

  • UAE

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

5. AMMONIA GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Ammonia capacity and production forecast up to 2031

  • Global production forecast

  • Projects

5.2. Ammonia consumption forecast up to 2031

  • World consumption forecast

  • Forecast of consumption in Europe

  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ammonia market prices forecast up to 2031

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIA MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. AMMONIA END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0pwg3-2022?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ammonia-market-report-2023-outlook-to-2031---present-and-future-trends-for-supply-and-demand-prices-and-downstream-industries-301730624.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shopify said late Tuesday that it would be raising prices for all merchants that use its platform, with monthly plan prices rising 33%, on average. For merchants on annual plans, subscription prices doubled, with the Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans rising to $14.44, $39.44, and $147.78 per month, respectively. The $2,000 monthly cost of the Shopify Plus plan remained unchanged.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas names Tesla as top pick ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Morgan Stanley call on Tesla stock ahead of the EV makers latest quarterly results.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) sold off on Wednesday, falling by more than 8% by 10:30 a.m. ET. Weighing on the utility were its fourth-quarter results. NextEra Energy reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Why QuantumScape, Freyr, and Plug Power Stocks Just Dropped

    EV investors are nervous today, but one thing they need not worry about: Plug Power won't deliver bad news tonight.

  • The U.S. Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Shopify’s New Pricing Plan Is Driving the Stock Higher

    The e-commerce company boosted the cost of its Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans, saying its prices have been largely unchanged for 12 years.

  • Carvana Stock Has Exceptional Upside, But There's 1 Major Red Flag

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a fast-growing and disruptive online used-car retailer, is one such enterprise that wishes 2022 had never happened. While the shares continue to bounce around quite a bit, Carvana's current market capitalization is about $1.2 billion. Enter Carvana.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Dropped, but Canoo Soared Today

    The EV sector is starting to mature enough for one widely followed analyst to begin picking winners and losers.

  • Nvidia's AI Goldmine: ChatGPT's Impact on the Company

    In this video, I will be discussing the potential impact of ChatGPT on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has seen its stock soar more than 70% since its October lows and 30% so far in 2023. Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about the company's growth trajectory.

  • Down 44% in 2022, Is Ford an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Ford (NYSE: F) might be a legacy automaker, but it does not want to get left behind in the EV revolution. Investors who want to get in on the electric vehicle boom might have an excellent choice with this dividend-paying stock.

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • ASML Says Chip Controls Will Push China to Create Own Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said US-led export control measures against China could eventually push Beijing to successfully develop its own technology in advanced chipmaking machines. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking Deadloc

  • India's Richest Man Under Fire From Short Seller Who Queried Nikola

    Shares in several companies linked to India's richest man, Gautam Adani, fell after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a lengthy report that alleged fraud at the billionaire's namesake conglomerate. The seven India-listed companies, which include Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, fell between 1.5% and 8.9% on Wednesday. Prices of dollar-denominated debt owed by some Adani-affiliated companies dropped after publication of the report. Adani Green Energy's 4.375% bonds due

  • 5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Five high-yielding dividend stocks with exceptional growth track records are Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). That combination of income and growth makes them great dividend stocks to buy hand over fist these days.

  • Musk's personality is impacting Tesla's share price: analyst

    Oak Associates Co-CIO, Robert Stimpson, breaks down how Elon Musk's actions are impacting Tesla's share price.&nbsp; You can watch the full interview here. 00:06: On the stock's volatility 00:12: Tesla's product vs. valuation 00:39: Elon Musk acting as a distraction

  • Oracle Corp. expands lease at interim downtown office to 100,000 square feet

    The office serves as Oracle's interim landing spot while the company solidifies plans for a $1.35 billion riverfront office campus on the East Bank of the Cumberland River, opposite Germantown and just north of downtown.

  • EU gas storage hits record high in blow for Putin

    European gas storage has hit an all time high for this time of year while natural gas prices have fallen for a third day as ample supplies and the return of milder weather deal a blow to Vladimir Putin.