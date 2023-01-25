Global Ammonia Market Report 2023: Outlook to 2031 - Present and Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries
The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonia market.
The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonia.
Report Scope
The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonia
It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
Comprehensive data showing ammonia capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonia manufacturers and distributors
Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonia in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
Ammonia market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIA PROPERTIES AND USES
2. AMMONIA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. AMMONIA WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World ammonia capacity
Capacity broken down by region
Capacity divided by country
Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World ammonia production
Global output dynamics
Production by region
Production by country
3.3. Ammonia consumption
World consumption
Consumption trends in Europe
Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Ammonia global trade
World trade dynamics
Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Ammonia prices
4. AMMONIA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
Total installed capacity in country
Production in country
Manufacturers in country
Consumption of in country
Export and import in country
Prices in country
4.1. Ammonia European market analysis
Countries covered:
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Estonia
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Italy
Lithuania
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Spain
Switzerland
Ukraine
UK
4.2. Ammonia Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
Afghanistan
Armenia
Australia
Bangladesh
China
Georgia
India
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Pakistan
South Korea
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
4.3. Ammonia North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
Canada
USA
4.4. Ammonia Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Mexico
Trinidad
Venezuela
4.5. Ammonia Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
Algeria
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Kuwait
Libya
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Zambia
Zimbabwe
5. AMMONIA GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Ammonia capacity and production forecast up to 2031
Global production forecast
Projects
5.2. Ammonia consumption forecast up to 2031
World consumption forecast
Forecast of consumption in Europe
Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Ammonia market prices forecast up to 2031
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIA MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. AMMONIA END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
