U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.50
    +51.25 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,581.00
    +351.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,293.50
    +183.25 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    +24.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.72
    +0.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.10
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    -0.97 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2880
    +0.3320 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.08
    +303.94 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.16
    +8.69 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.55
    +69.31 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Global Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Market Outlook Report 2022-2031: Supply and Demand, Prices, Downstream Industries, Manufacturing Process, Key Companies

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Nitrate (AN): 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonium nitrate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonium nitrate.

The report features the impact of various factors on the market.The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report.The report also presents possible scenarios of market development

Report Scope

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonium nitrate

  • It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

  • Comprehensive data showing ammonium nitrate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

  • The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonium nitrate manufacturers and distributors

  • Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonium nitrate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

  • Ammonium nitrate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

  • Your knowledge of the ammonium nitrate market will become wider

  • Analysis of the ammonium nitrate market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

  • You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into ammonium nitrate market

  • Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

  • Ammonium nitrate market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIUM NITRATE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. AMMONIUM NITRATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. AMMONIUM NITRATE WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World ammonium nitrate capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region

  • Capacity divided by country

  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ammonium nitrate production

  • Global output dynamics

  • Production by region

  • Production by country

3.3. Ammonium nitrate consumption

  • World consumption

  • Consumption trends in Europe

  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ammonium nitrate global trade

  • World trade dynamics

  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ammonium nitrate prices

4. AMMONIUM NITRATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country

  • Production in country

  • Manufacturers in country

  • Consumption of in country

  • Export and import in country

  • Prices in country

4.1. Ammonium nitrate European market analysis
Countries covered:

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

  • Czech Republic

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Italy

  • Lithuania

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Ukraine

  • UK

4.2. Ammonium nitrate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:

  • Australia

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Kazakhstan

  • Philippines

  • Thailand

  • Uzbekistan

4.3. Ammonium nitrate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:

  • Canada

  • USA

4.4. Ammonium nitrate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:

  • Brazil

  • Chile

  • Colombia

  • Mexico

  • Trinidad

4.5. Ammonium nitrate Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:

  • Algeria

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • Tunisia

5. AMMONIUM NITRATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Ammonium nitrate capacity and production forecast up to 2031

  • Global production forecast

  • Projects

5.2. Ammonium nitrate consumption forecast up to 2031

  • World consumption forecast

  • Forecast of consumption in Europe

  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ammonium nitrate market prices forecast up to 2031

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. AMMONIUM NITRATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. AMMONIUM NITRATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxh5d0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Soon Need First Aid

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar talks tech, shopping experiences, and crypto

    Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar speaks about technological disruption in the retail sector and how Walmart is transforming the shopping experience.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit