Global Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Market Outlook Report 2022-2031: Supply and Demand, Prices, Downstream Industries, Manufacturing Process, Key Companies
The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonium nitrate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonium nitrate.
The report features the impact of various factors on the market.The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report.The report also presents possible scenarios of market development
Report Scope
The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonium nitrate
It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
Comprehensive data showing ammonium nitrate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonium nitrate manufacturers and distributors
Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonium nitrate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
Ammonium nitrate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIUM NITRATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. AMMONIUM NITRATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. AMMONIUM NITRATE WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World ammonium nitrate capacity
Capacity broken down by region
Capacity divided by country
Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World ammonium nitrate production
Global output dynamics
Production by region
Production by country
3.3. Ammonium nitrate consumption
World consumption
Consumption trends in Europe
Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Ammonium nitrate global trade
World trade dynamics
Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Ammonium nitrate prices
4. AMMONIUM NITRATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
Total installed capacity in country
Production in country
Manufacturers in country
Consumption of in country
Export and import in country
Prices in country
4.1. Ammonium nitrate European market analysis
Countries covered:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Lithuania
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
UK
4.2. Ammonium nitrate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Philippines
Thailand
Uzbekistan
4.3. Ammonium nitrate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
Canada
USA
4.4. Ammonium nitrate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Mexico
Trinidad
4.5. Ammonium nitrate Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
Algeria
Egypt
Iran
Tunisia
5. AMMONIUM NITRATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Ammonium nitrate capacity and production forecast up to 2031
Global production forecast
Projects
5.2. Ammonium nitrate consumption forecast up to 2031
World consumption forecast
Forecast of consumption in Europe
Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Ammonium nitrate market prices forecast up to 2031
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. AMMONIUM NITRATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. AMMONIUM NITRATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
