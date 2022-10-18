Global Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Market Outlook Report 2022-2031: Supply and Demand, Prices, Downstream Industries, Manufacturing Process, Key Companies

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Nitrate (AN): 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world ammonium nitrate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonium nitrate.

The report features the impact of various factors on the market.The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report.The report also presents possible scenarios of market development

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonium nitrate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing ammonium nitrate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonium nitrate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonium nitrate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ammonium nitrate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIUM NITRATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. AMMONIUM NITRATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. AMMONIUM NITRATE WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021

3.1. World ammonium nitrate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ammonium nitrate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Ammonium nitrate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ammonium nitrate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ammonium nitrate prices



4. AMMONIUM NITRATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Ammonium nitrate European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Lithuania

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Ammonium nitrate Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Philippines

Thailand

Uzbekistan

4.3. Ammonium nitrate North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ammonium nitrate Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Trinidad

4.5. Ammonium nitrate Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Tunisia

5. AMMONIUM NITRATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

5.1. Ammonium nitrate capacity and production forecast up to 2031

Global production forecast

Projects

5.2. Ammonium nitrate consumption forecast up to 2031

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ammonium nitrate market prices forecast up to 2031



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. AMMONIUM NITRATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. AMMONIUM NITRATE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



