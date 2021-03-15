U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,924.00
    +152.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,995.00
    +61.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,365.60
    +16.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.75
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.26 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.19
    -0.72 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1000
    +0.0820 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,632.46
    -5,125.71 (-8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.51
    -30.52 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,787.80
    +26.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Global Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast 2020-2027: Growing Applications and Rising Number of Target Patient Population

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enzyme; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Development of Amniotic Membrane-Derived Products to Drive Growth of Amniotic Membrane Market during 2020-2027

Global amniotic membrane market is expected to reach US$ 2,577.74 million by 2027 from US$ 1,484.83 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The amniotic membrane-derived products are widely used in regenerative medicine. Moreover, several players operating in this market have developed and are developing amniotic membrane-derived products. For instance, SURGENEX, LLC, headquartered in the US, offers SurGraft - a dehydrated amniotic membrane sheet that has a wide application in wound management, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, and podiatry.

It also provides SurFactor, an injectable amniotic tissue allograft that offers protective cushion to the damaged joints, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and other soft tissues. Additionally, the company offers SurForce, a highly concentrated, cryopreserved, minimally manipulated, and biological injectable.

Similarly, the US-based Genesis Biologics provides amniotic fluid and amniotic membrane products that are used to treat conditions such as inflamed nerves, intra-articular pain, muscle tears, plantar fasciitis, repetitive motion injuries, soft tissue injuries, and tendonitis.

Further, an-vision GmbH, headquartered in Germany, offers Vetrix EyeQ amniotic eye drops that provides superior healing environment suitable for corneal tissue repair.

Thus, the growing trend of developing amniotic membrane-derived products is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as growing applications of amniotic membrane and rising number of target patient population. However, the challenges in using amniotic membranes such compatibility are expected to hinder the market growth.

Applied Biologics LLC; Integra Life Sciences Corporation; Skye Biologics Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Inc.; Smith & Nephew; Amniox Medical, Inc.; Katena Products. Inc.; Amnio Technology, LLC; and Surgenex, LLC are among the prominent players operating in the amniotic membrane market.

The market players are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2020, TissueTech, Inc.'s proprietary PROKERA Slim corneal bandage, an amniotic membrane medical device was approved for eye care professionals' use in Taiwan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Amniotic Membrane Market- By Enzyme
1.3.2 Amniotic Membrane Market- By Application
1.3.3 Amniotic Membrane Market - By End User
1.3.4 Global Amniotic Membrane Market- By Geography

2. Amniotic Membrane Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Amniotic Membrane Market- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Amniotic Membrane Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Applications of Amniotic Membrane
5.1.2 Rising Number of Target Patient Population
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Challenges in Using Amniotic Membranes
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Development of Amniotic Membrane-Derived Products
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Amniotic Membrane Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis - By Enzyme
7.1 Overview
7.2 Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue Share, by Enzyme (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane
7.4 Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

8. Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Surgical Wounds
8.4 Ophthalmology
8.5 Other Applications

9. Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Amniotic Membrane Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres
9.5 Research Institute and Academic Institutes
9.6 Specialty Clinics

10. Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Amniotic Membrane Market

12. Amniotic Membrane Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Key Facts
13.2 Business Description
13.3 Products and Services
13.4 Financial Overview
13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Key Developments

  • Applied Biologics LLC

  • Integra Life Sciences Corporation

  • Skye Biologics Inc.

  • MiMedx

  • Organogenesis Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Amniox Medical, Inc.

  • Katena Products. Inc.

  • Amnio Technology, LLC

  • Surgenex, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsdb53

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


