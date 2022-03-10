U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

The global amniotic membrane market is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The awareness programs for wound care treatment, the growing research on regenerative medicine and stem cell biology, and the increasing incidents of traumatic wounds and burn injuries propel market growth.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AMNIOTIC MEMBRANE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243836/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Amniotic membrane (AM) is a thin membrane that surrounds the embryo and has immunological, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a non-tumorigenic tissue, promotes epithelialization, and finds applications in several surgical procedures.
Wound care treatment has been increasingly prioritized in recent years, with the growing traumatic wounds and burn injuries.As a result, doctors, researchers, and professionals are conducting awareness programs worldwide.

For instance, the Wound Care Center at Carteret Health Care, the United States, helps raise awareness of chronic wounds. Also, several leading institutes are offering many programs for advanced wound care treatment using AM.
Besides, clinical treatments incorporate AM on a large scale to regenerate dead/damaged cells and heal wounds.Moreover, the process involves minimal costs, and therefore, such awareness programs are being focused upon by healthcare professionals.

Such aspects of AM drive the global amniotic membrane market growth. However, the market growth is hampered by the limitations pertaining to amniotic membrane use.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global amniotic membrane market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to be the largest revenue-generating region globally, with growing AM demands for swifter treatment of injuries.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competitive rivalry is moderate.This is attributed to the new applications of AM in an emerging market with a large number of market players.

Some of the eminent companies in the market are Bio-Tissue Inc, Amino X Medical Inc, SurgiLogix Llc, MiMedx, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AMINO TECHNOLOGY LLC
2. AMINO X MEDICAL INC
3. BIO-TISSUE INC
4. CELULARITY INC
5. HUMAN REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES
6. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORP
7. KATENA PRODUCTS INC
8. LABTICIAN OPHTHALMICS INC
9. MIMEDX
10. ORGANOGENESIS INC
11. SKYE BIOLOGICS LLC
12. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
13. STRYKER CORPORATION
14. SURGENEX LLC
15. SURGILOGIX LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243836/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


