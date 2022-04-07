U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,354.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,544.00
    +38.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +1.15 (+5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7430
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,486.88
    -1,810.43 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.88
    -41.47 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.86
    -25.84 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for On-The-Go Products Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market

Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market
Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market by Application (Bottles, Films/Sheets, Food Packaging), End-use Industry( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical) and Region (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at USD 41.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2021 and 2026.

Growth in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate in the industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage among others.

Bottles is the largest application segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bottles, films/sheets, and food packaging, and others. Because of its high transparency, which is similar to that of glass, amorphous PET is utilised in the manufacture of bottles and packaging.

Food & beverage is the largest end-use segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverage end-use industry segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is being increasingly used for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high economic growth rate of the region and different food habits of people across different countries of the region. In addition, the growing population of the region presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, has been growing rapidly. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging industry, which is expected to drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
4.2 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Region
4.3 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application
4.4 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific
4.5 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate from Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Growing Application of Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in Various End-Use Industries in Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.3 Flourishing Global Manufacturing Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Variations in Environmental Mandates and Regulations
5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Packaging Materials by Polymer-Based Packaging Materials
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for On-The-Go Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Recyclability of Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 Regulatory Analysis
5.7 Price Trend Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Case Study 1: Optimized Pet Packaging Helps One Century-Old Company Stay 'Young'
5.11 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.11.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers

6 Patent Analysis
6.1 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Patent Analysis
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Methodology
6.1.3 Document Type
6.1.4 Insight
6.1.5 Legal Status of the Patents
6.1.6 Top Companies/Applicants
6.1.7 List of Patents by Jinbaoli Technology Suzhou Co Ltd.
6.1.8 List of Patents by Kao Corporation
6.1.9 List of Patents by Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH
6.1.10 List of Patents by Bostik Inc
6.1.11 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years
6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
6.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Packaging Industry

7 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bottles
7.2.1 Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Bottles for Packaging Mineral Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks to Boost Market 67
7.3 Films/Sheets
7.3.1 Demand from Manufacturers of Multi-Layered Trays, Cups, and Graphic Arts Films to Drive Films/Sheets Segment
7.4 Food Packaging
7.4.1 Usability in Food Packaging due to Optimum Chemical and Physical Properties to Boost Market
7.5 Others

8 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food & Beverage
8.2.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate to Boost Market
8.2.2 Bottles
8.2.3 Containers
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Pharmaceuticals
8.3.1 Packaging Made from Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Ensures Protection & Security of Products
8.3.2 Bottles
8.3.3 Containers
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Automotive
8.4.2 Textiles
8.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

9 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Ranking
10.3.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
10.3.2 Alpek
10.3.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
10.3.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation
10.3.5 Dak Americas
10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
10.5 Market Share Analysis
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Star
10.6.2 Pervasive
10.6.3 Emerging Leader
10.6.4 Participant
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.7.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
10.8.1 Progressive Companies
10.8.2 Responsive Companies
10.8.3 Starting Blocks
10.8.4 Dynamic Companies
10.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.9.1 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Expansion, January 2017-August 2022
10.9.2 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Mergers & Acquisitions, January 2017-August 2022
10.9.3 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Partnership, January 2017-August 2022
10.9.4 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Investment, January 2017-August 2022
10.9.5 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: New Product Developments, January 2017-August 2022

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
11.1.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation
11.1.3 Dak Americas
11.1.4 Jbf Industries Limited
11.1.5 Reliance Industries Limited
11.1.6 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company
11.1.7 Alpek
11.1.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
11.1.9 Petro Polymer Shargh
11.1.10 Covestro Ag
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Neo Group, Uab
11.2.2 Novapet, S.A.
11.2.3 Invista
11.2.4 Equipolymers
11.2.5 Lotte Chemical
11.2.6 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
11.2.7 Plastiverd
11.2.8 Polisan Holding
11.2.9 Octal
11.2.10 Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company
11.2.11 Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.12 Teijin Limited
11.2.13 China Resources Packaging Materials Co.
11.2.14 MPI Polyester Industries

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be4i3b

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Si

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Ru

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Nike, American Eagle, Lululemon: Survey reveals teens’ favorite brands

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report survey findings from Piper Sandler's Teens survey.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Pa

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Germany Wrestles With Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to take a leap into the unknown as Europe starts to get serious about weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineThe government signaled

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.