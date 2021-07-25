U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.25
    -9.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.30
    -15.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.82
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -0.49 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3780
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,773.03
    +3,714.52 (+10.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.96
    +106.23 (+13.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,976.52
    +428.52 (+1.56%)
     

Global Ampoules Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ampoules packaging market is poised to grow by USD 9.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 23.69% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Ampoules Packaging Market - Forecast 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Ampoules Packaging Market - Forecast 2021-2025

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the ampoules packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging, strict government regulations and standards, and technological advances in packaging.

The ampoules packaging market analysis includes material and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the technological advances in packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the ampoules packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The ampoules packaging market covers the following areas:

Ampoules Packaging Market Sizing
Ampoules Packaging Market Forecast
Ampoules Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

  • Amposan S.A.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • J.Penner Corp.

  • James Alexander Corp.

  • Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

  • Sandfire Scientific Ltd.

  • SCHOTT AG

  • Solopharm Co.

  • Stevanato Group

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market- The blister packaging machinery market is segmented by application (pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Cable Ties Market- The cable ties market is segmented by end-user (electrical and electronics, retail goods, construction, food and beverages, and others), material (nylon, metal, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Glass ampoules packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plastic ampoules packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

  • Amposan S.A.

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • J.Penner Corp.

  • James Alexander Corp.

  • Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

  • Sandfire Scientific Ltd.

  • SCHOTT AG

  • Solopharm Co.

  • Stevanato Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/ampoules-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ampoules-packaging-market-in-metal--glass-containers-industrydiscover-company-insights-in-technavio-301340088.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site

    (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Lithium Americas Corp may conduct excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request from environmentalists who said the digging could harm sage grouse and other wildlife. The ruling marked a rare win for a U.S. critical minerals project as environmental groups increasingly pressure courts and regulators to block mining projects, even if they produce metals key to building electric vehicles. Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada, said late on Friday that the digging - needed to determine whether the land holds historical import for Native Americans - may proceed while she determines the broader question of whether former President Donald Trump's administration erred when it approved the project in January.

  • Nio Day 2021: Suzhou Wins The Race to Host EV Maker's Annual Event, Beating Out Hefei and Xi'an

    The host city for Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) annual gala event, where it customarily makes new product and services announcements, has been finalized. What Happened: Suzhou, a city located west of Shanghai, China's business capital, has been finalized to hold the fifth annual Nio Day, the CnEVPost reported. The choice of the host city marks the culmination of a multi-step process that includes the invitation of bids, shortlisting of cities based on preliminary surveys and voting of Nio users on the

  • Florida Leads U.S. in Covid-19 Cases as Hospitalizations Surge

    The number of people hospitalized in Florida has risen to the highest since late February, propelled by the spread of the Delta variant, large numbers of unvaccinated, few preventive measures and more indoor time to escape the heat.

  • Oil Steadies With Robust Demand Outlook Clouded by Delta Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after eking out a modest weekly gain as investors assessed the outlook for demand amid a resurgence in Covid-19.Futures in New York traded near $72 a barrel after adding 0.4% last week, the first weekly advance in three. There are signs that demand for fuels such as gasoline has increased as vaccination programs are rolled out, although the fast-spreading delta variant has raised concerns about the short-term outlook. Tight restrictions have been renewed including c

  • 4 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in a Decade

    If you buy stakes in game-changing businesses, you have the opportunity to take a large sum of money and turn it into a life-altering amount of cash. Whereas real estate is traditionally a slow-growing, if not boring, sector, technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is showing Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change how properties are purchased, sold, and viewed. Traditional real estate companies charge up to a 3% commission/listing fee when a home is bought or sold.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • The Changing Energy Landscape Won't Kill These Energy Companies

    The energy industry is undergoing a massive pivot from carbon-emitting fuel sources to cleaner alternatives. This change could put some energy companies out of business one day if they don't transition with the rest of the sector. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Royal Dutch Shell): Integrated energy giant Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend by 66% at the start of 2020.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Supply, Rising Vaccination Rates Expected to Be Supportive

    Early losses were pared by expectations of strong demand and support from falling oil stockpiles and rising vaccination rates.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum On Bullish Streak Heading To Upper End Of Range

    What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher over multiple days, coming off a July 21 low of 29296.39 to a peak of over 34,000 Saturday July 24, a move of over 15%. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is bouncing off a low of 1717.17 on Wednesday to a peak of over 2180 at the time of publication, up over 25% in four days. Why It's Important: The two leading cryptocurrencies have been range bound since a major correction earlier this year. Bitcoin set an all-time high of 64900 on April 21

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Heat Expected to Continue into Next Week

    With multiple catalysts at work, EBW Analytics Group said Friday that the futures rally could continue.

  • Crocs claims its 'distinctively quirky design' keeps being copied, sues 21 companies

    Crocs Inc. has filed lawsuits against 21 companies, alleging trademark infringement of the foam clogs' “distinctively quirky design.”

  • Wastewater Helps Health Officials Spot Covid-19 Warning Signs

    More health officials are turning to the sewers to monitor Covid-19 transmission and spot early signs of outbreaks as cases and hospitalizations remain far below peaks but rise again.

  • Baby Boomers Can Grow Their Retirement Savings Quickly in 10 Simple Ways

    Listen up, baby boomers. Almost 40% of adults 55 and older have less than $50,000 in retirement savings and about one-third have less than $10,000 saved. That means many of you have a lot of catching...

  • FTX Cuts Leverage Limit to 20x From 100x as Criticism of Margin Trading in Crypto Grows

    "It's time, we think, to move on from it," CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet.

  • Middle East Oil Giants Grapple With Cyberattacks

    The latest data breach that affected Saudi Aramco is another example of how hackers are targeting vulnerable, but vital, Middle East oil and gas operations

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • People Are Sharing Unspoken Rules They've Learned In The Corporate World, And They Don't Prepare You For This In School

    "No one can be bothered to read an entire email. You're lucky if they read a sentence."View Entire Post ›

  • 3 Pieces of Outdated Social Security Advice You Should Ignore

    As such, there's a world of Social Security advice out there designed to help retirees make smart choices with their benefits. You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth. You can sign up for Social Security as early as age 62, but you'll often hear that doing so is a bad idea because it will result in a lower monthly benefit for life.

  • Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

    Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right...

  • Amid a Booming Demand for Lithium, Labor Shortages Are Only 'Getting Started,' According to Albemarle's CEO

    Albemarle's stock is trading at record highs due to its in the electric-vehicle supply chain