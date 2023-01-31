ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market to Reach $82.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Amusement and Theme Parks estimated at US$54.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanical Rides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water Rides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Amusement and Theme Parks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured)

- Ardent Leisure Group Limited

- Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

- Changlong Group Co., Ltd.

- Comcast Corporation

- Fanta Wild Holdings, Inc.

- Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group

- Merlin Entertainments Group

- Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

- The Walt Disney Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Amusement and Theme Parks: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Tickets Emerge as the Largest Revenue Source

Mechanical Rides: The Leading Segment

Emerging Economies Poised to Witness High Growth

Competition

Top Amusement Parks Worldwide: A Review

Amusement and Theme Parks Worldwide: % Change in Attendance by

Facility for 2018-2019

Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Amusement and Theme Parks Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Mechanical Rides (Rides Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Water Rides (Rides Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2020 & 2027

Ticket (Revenue Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 &

2027

Food & Beverage (Revenue Source) Market Share Shift by Company:

2020 & 2027

Merchandise (Revenue Source) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Hotels / Resorts (Revenue Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2020 & 2027



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends in the Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market

Changing Business Models

Adoption of Dynamic Pricing

Use of Artificial Intelligence & Touchless Technology

Changing Way Customers & Staff Interact

Rising Use of VR & AR for Enhancing Guest Experience

Changing Food Experiences

Growing Development of IoT Infrastructure

Rise in Use of Virtual Assistants

Blockchain Comes to the Fore

Players Focus on Environmental Impact

Technology Adoption Witnesses Rapid Growth in Theme Parks

Urbanization & Tourism Trends Impact Dynamics of Theme Park Market

Sustainability: An Important Aspect for Amusement Parks of the

Future

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Present New

Opportunities for Theme Parks Market

Virtual Reality-based Theme Parks Grow in Popularity

Technology Trends in Amusement & Theme Park

5G: Potential to Transform Theme Park Experiences

Consumer Incomes and Desire for Recreational & Adventurous

Activities Spur Market Prospects

Innovative, Adventurous Rides Present Growth Opportunities

Ensuring Profitability of Thrill Rides: A Major Machine Design

Challenge

Threat of Accidents at Amusement & Theme Parks: A Major Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

