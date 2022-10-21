Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market to Acquire Significant Revenue by 2031 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% During 2022-2031; Rising Geriatric and Pediatric Constipation Patients to Elevate Market Growth – Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the " Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market " for the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2031

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Size

The global anal fissure treatment market is projected to acquire significant revenue by 2031 and by growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to develop owing to the rising number of elderly and pediatric patients who experience constipation on a regular basis. Data from the United Nations show that the elderly population is expected to expand at the faster rate among all age groups, from over 10% in 2019 to over 15% by 2031.

Anal fissures, which causes anal fissures affect nearly 10 out of every 100,000 persons, making them relatively prevalent. It is a rupture in the mucosa, a thin layer of wet tissue that lines the anus. Constipation is one of the main effects of diet low in fruits and vegetables. Dehydration, stress, insufficient exercises, some drugs (strong pain killers, antidepressants) and other life activities that cause one to ignore the need to complete a bowl movement can all contribute to chronic constipation. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1 in 4 persons do not meet the daily recommendations for physical activity.

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

North American region gains the largest portion of the revenue.

The oral segment to influence the revenue graph.

The hospital pharmacy segment retains a sizable presence in the market.

Rising Constipation Rate and Medical Technology Advances to Boost the Market Growth

Anal fissures can tear and develop as a result of straining during bowel motions and passing firm stools. Constipation episodes are more common in patients who have previously experienced them. According to a research by National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive, and Kidney diseases (NIDDK), 33 out of 100 persons aged 60 and above experience constipation systems compared to 16 out of 100 adults who experience constipation on average.

Furthermore, the market for anal fissure treatment has expanded as a result of the use of anoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, and colonoscopy for the diagnosis of anal fissures and the rising use of laser in treatment. The muscle surrounding the anus are sliced or pulled during a surgical operation called a lateral internal sphincterotomy (LIS) which treats the fissure. The number of colonoscopies conducted annually in the United States is thought to be around 17 million.

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market: Regional Synopsis

The global anal fissure treatment market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Sedentary Lifestyles to Fuel the North American market

On account of its expanding elderly population, North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the market by the end of 2031. The Administration for Community Living estimates that the percentage of Americans 65 and older to be increased to 21.6% by 2040 from 16% in 2019. The other factors causing the expansion of the market includes the adoption of sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the consumption of saturated and trans fats. Around the world, 28% of adults or 1.4 billion people are living a sedentary lifestyle which is more than 1 in 4 adults.

Increasing Generic Manufacturers and Rising Healthcare Spending to Propel the Asia Pacific Market

Owing to the presence of several generic manufacturers, technical improvements with new products being introduced by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries every year, Asia Pacific has the fastest expanding market. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the Indian pharmaceutical businesses produced over 60,000 generic brands spanning 60 therapeutic areas, including generic drugs, OTC medications, API/bulk drugs and others. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure in the region further enhances the market growth. For instance, healthcare spending in China was 5.35% in 2019 up from 5.07 in 2017.

The study further incorporates the Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply, and forecasts future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

The oral segment is predicted to have the highest market share by the end of 2031. Laxatives, Calcium channel blockers, painkillers, and stool softners are few of oral drugs. Botulinum toxin A and nitroglycerin are few of topical medications. As the majority of these pharmaceuticals are freely accessible over the counter, oral treatment segment holds the highest market share. Laxatives are often used to treat childhood constipation. Over 3% of children globally suffer from functional constipation whereas 10-23% of prevalence are expected in North and South America.

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

It is anticipated that the hospital pharmacy segment to have a sizable market share over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies are the essential component of hospitals and are responsible for a notable portion of their profits. The number of hospital pharmacies grows along with the number of hospitals. For instance, the number of hospitals in the U.S. was 6,095, the number in Japan was 8,240, and the number in Columbia was 10,900 in 2020.

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, Segmentation by Treatment Type

Laxatives

Calcium Channel Blocking Drugs

Nitroglycerin

Stool-softeners

Botulinum Toxin A

Surgery

Others

Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Homecare

Speciality Clinics

Others

A few of the market leaders in the global anal fissure treatment market that are profiled by Kenneth Research include AstraZeneca, SLA Pharma AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Novasep, Ipsen Pharma, Cipla Inc., SRS Life Sciences, Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corp., and others.

Recent Developments in Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market

On January 15 th ,2021, Ipsen reported that in 5 therapeutic indications, a sizable fraction of patients treated with its Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) didn’t necessitate retreatment.

On May 20th,2022, MOVICOL HD, a medication to treat chronic constipation, was introduced in Japan by Eisai Co., Ltd., and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Adults and children of 2 years’ age and older are prescribed to use it.

