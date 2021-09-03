Global Analgesics Market Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analgesics Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Drug Class, Pain Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Analgesics Market is estimated to be USD 17.86 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.73 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.



Market Dynamics



The major factor driving the growth of the global analgesics market are increased risk of heart disease, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, and the aches and pains that the elderly population suffers from. Furthermore, advancements in treatment choices and the availability of well-established healthcare facilities are propelling the analgesics market demand.

In addition, the discovery of novel medicines, growing awareness of these therapeutic alternatives, investment in research and developments by key players have supported the analgesics market and creating more opportunities for market growth.



However, uncontrolled opioid prescriptions, drug misuse, and strict regulation and policy by the government restrain the market and create challenges for the global analgesics market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Drug Type, the market is classified into prescription, and over the counter (OTC), and others. Amongst all, the prescription segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Drug Class, the market is classified as opioids, NSAID, and others. Amongst all, the Opioids segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Pain Type, the market is classified as musculoskeletal, surgical and trauma, cancer, neuropathic, migraine, dental/facial, and others. Amongst all, the musculoskeletal segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified as oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. Amongst all, the oral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores. Amongst all, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as internal analgesics and external analgesics. Amongst all, the internal analgesics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC announced a non-binding term sheet with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) to potentially acquire GSK's pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt and its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia. - 26th January 2021

Pacira to Acquire Myoscience, adding Fda-Approved Iovera System for Non-Opioid Pain Control. - 5th March 2019

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are 7T Pharma LLC, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca PLC etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Increase Cases of Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer and Arthritis

4.1.3 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Illegal Use of Opioids

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Investment in Research & Development

4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Side Effects of Analgesics Drug

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Prescription

6.3 Over the counter (OTC)

6.4 Others



7 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Opioids

7.3 NSAID

7.4 Others



8 Global Analgesics Market, By Pain Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Musculoskeletal

8.3 Surgical and Trauma

8.4 Cancer

8.5 Neuropathic

8.6 Migraine

8.7 Dental/Facial

8.8 Others



9 Global Analgesics Market, By Route of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oral

9.3 Intravenous

9.4 Rectal

9.5 Transdermal

9.6 Topical



10 Global Analgesics Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospital Pharmacies

10.3 Retail Pharmacies

10.4 Drug Stores



11 Global Analgesics Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Internal Analgesics

11.3 External Analgesics



12 Global Analgesics Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives



14 Company Profiles

7T Pharma LLC

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Astrazeneca PLC

Avir Pharma Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Cantrell Drug Company

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cipla USA Inc

Claris Life sciences

Eisai Co. Ltd

Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Hospira, Inc

Leucadia Pharmaceuticals

Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mylan Institutional LLC

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Paion UK Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Piramal Enterprises LTD

Remedy Repack

