U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,474.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,625.00
    +24.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.68
    -0.31 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    +0.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9630
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,347.37
    -758.51 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.33
    +1.82 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.01
    +12.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Analgesics Market Report 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analgesics Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Drug Class, Pain Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Analgesics Market is estimated to be USD 17.86 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.73 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the global analgesics market are increased risk of heart disease, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, and the aches and pains that the elderly population suffers from. Furthermore, advancements in treatment choices and the availability of well-established healthcare facilities are propelling the analgesics market demand.

In addition, the discovery of novel medicines, growing awareness of these therapeutic alternatives, investment in research and developments by key players have supported the analgesics market and creating more opportunities for market growth.

However, uncontrolled opioid prescriptions, drug misuse, and strict regulation and policy by the government restrain the market and create challenges for the global analgesics market growth.

Market Segmentation

  • By Drug Type, the market is classified into prescription, and over the counter (OTC), and others. Amongst all, the prescription segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Drug Class, the market is classified as opioids, NSAID, and others. Amongst all, the Opioids segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Pain Type, the market is classified as musculoskeletal, surgical and trauma, cancer, neuropathic, migraine, dental/facial, and others. Amongst all, the musculoskeletal segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Route of Administration, the market is classified as oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. Amongst all, the oral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores. Amongst all, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Application, the market is classified as internal analgesics and external analgesics. Amongst all, the internal analgesics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC announced a non-binding term sheet with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) to potentially acquire GSK's pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt and its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia. - 26th January 2021

  • Pacira to Acquire Myoscience, adding Fda-Approved Iovera System for Non-Opioid Pain Control. - 5th March 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 7T Pharma LLC, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca PLC etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.1.2 Increase Cases of Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer and Arthritis
4.1.3 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Illegal Use of Opioids
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Investment in Research & Development
4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects of Analgesics Drug
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Prescription
6.3 Over the counter (OTC)
6.4 Others

7 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Opioids
7.3 NSAID
7.4 Others

8 Global Analgesics Market, By Pain Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Musculoskeletal
8.3 Surgical and Trauma
8.4 Cancer
8.5 Neuropathic
8.6 Migraine
8.7 Dental/Facial
8.8 Others

9 Global Analgesics Market, By Route of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oral
9.3 Intravenous
9.4 Rectal
9.5 Transdermal
9.6 Topical

10 Global Analgesics Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospital Pharmacies
10.3 Retail Pharmacies
10.4 Drug Stores

11 Global Analgesics Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Internal Analgesics
11.3 External Analgesics

12 Global Analgesics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives

14 Company Profiles

  • 7T Pharma LLC

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

  • Astrazeneca PLC

  • Avir Pharma Inc

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cantrell Drug Company

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Cipla USA Inc

  • Claris Life sciences

  • Eisai Co. Ltd

  • Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Hospira, Inc

  • Leucadia Pharmaceuticals

  • Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Mylan Institutional LLC

  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Paion UK Ltd

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Piramal Enterprises LTD

  • Remedy Repack

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kwky8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares were on pace to snap a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2% as of 11:37 a.m. in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell as much as 4.1%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Veru Stock Vaulted Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were vaulting 9.8% higher as of 3:29 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The gain came after Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton increased his price target on the stock to $22 from $19.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • 10 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks hedge funds like. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like. The influx of retail investors on the stock market in recent months and the rise of social media speculation around meme stocks […]

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.