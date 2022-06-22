U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.11
    -6.68 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,407.87
    -122.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.29
    +17.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,676.60
    -17.43 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.67
    -6.85 (-6.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1390
    -0.1680 (-5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8890
    -0.7680 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,531.35
    -918.11 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.12
    +3.04 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.16
    -97.89 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analog-to-Digital Converters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global analog-to-digital converters market reached a value of US$ 2.38 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An analog-to-digital-converter (ADC) is an electronic circuit used to measure and covert an input analog signal to a digital form that can be read and processed by a microcontroller. It is widely utilized in control and monitoring systems and sensors to produce analog output voltages.

Nowadays, manufacturers across the globe are offering precision devices with high speed and resolution in a range of packaging options for industrial, communication, enterprise, and personal electronics applications.

The increasing number of mobile phone subscribers, in confluence with the rising popularity of music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and YouTube Music, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, ADC is used in digital oscilloscopes, which find extensive application in the automotive industry to troubleshoot inconsistencies and potential problems in the ignition system, solenoids, sensors, actuators and communication data stream. This, coupled with the escalating adoption of connected motorcycles due to the growing emphasis on driver safety and the increasing preferences for a comfortable and safe riding experience, is catalyzing the demand for oscilloscopes and ADC.

Apart from this, it is incorporated in medical devices, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and x-ray, to convert images from analog to digital before alteration. In line with this, the emerging need for medical imaging techniques on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the application of ADC in the healthcare industry.

Besides this, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) emergence, along with the augmenting trend of precision manufacturing, is anticipated to catalyze the demand for ADC in industrial automation and offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cirrus Logic Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., National Instruments Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., onsemi, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global analog-to-digital converters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global analog-to-digital converters market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global analog-to-digital converters market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Pipelined ADC
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Integrating ADC
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Successive Approximation ADC
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Delta-Sigma ADC
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Resolution
7.1 8-bit
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 10-bit
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 12-bit
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 14-bit
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 16-bit
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 IT and Telecommunication
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Analog Devices Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cirrus Logic Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 National Instruments Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 onsemi
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Rohm Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 STMicroelectronics
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3lckh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-analog-to-digital-converters-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301572979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of other dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Since the start of 2022, the turbulent market conditions have forced investors to focus on dividend stocks and avoid […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged more than 6% for the second time in less than a week as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapWe

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • Oil slumps over 6% as Biden set to cut fuel costs for drivers

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and amid concerns over a potential economic recession after recent central bank rate hikes, which also weighed on equities. Brent crude futures were down $7.49, or 6.5%, by 1313 GMT at $107.16 a barrel, their biggest fall in percentage terms in three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $7.74, or 7.1%, to $101.78, its biggest daily drop in percentage terms since March 9.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.