Global Analytical Food Testing Instrumentation Growth Opportunities

Technological advancements, globalization, stringent regulations, and developing consumer interests in food quality drive the growth of the food testing industry. Food testing, such as raw material testing and chemical testing, analyzes food quality, characteristics, and safety in every stage of the food value chain, from production to consumption.

Analytical instrumentation facilitates robust food testing by producing high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high-specificity results. Food testing and its analytical instruments are expected to be in high demand with the rise of foodborne illnesses and the growing need for a sustainable food supply. The study provides a global overview of analytical instrumentation used in food testing, discussing key technological and regional trends, revenue forecasts (up to 2027), and growth factors (drivers and restraints) affecting the industry. The study also highlights growth opportunities and offers recommendations to market participants on how to capitalize on these opportunities. Analytical instrumentation is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, and others, which include material characterization, liquid analyzers, X-ray instrumentation, and analytical microscopes. The regions covered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Author: Janani Balasundar

