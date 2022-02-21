U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8450
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,394.74
    +171.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.00
    -54.79 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.53
    +12.91 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Global Analytical Food Testing Instrumentation Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Technological advancements, globalization, stringent regulations, and developing consumer interests in food quality drive the growth of the food testing industry. Food testing, such as raw material testing and chemical testing, analyzes food quality, characteristics, and safety in every stage of the food value chain, from production to consumption.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytical Food Testing Instrumentation Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231941/?utm_source=GNW


Analytical instrumentation facilitates robust food testing by producing high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high-specificity results. Food testing and its analytical instruments are expected to be in high demand with the rise of foodborne illnesses and the growing need for a sustainable food supply. The study provides a global overview of analytical instrumentation used in food testing, discussing key technological and regional trends, revenue forecasts (up to 2027), and growth factors (drivers and restraints) affecting the industry. The study also highlights growth opportunities and offers recommendations to market participants on how to capitalize on these opportunities. Analytical instrumentation is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, and others, which include material characterization, liquid analyzers, X-ray instrumentation, and analytical microscopes. The regions covered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.
Author: Janani Balasundar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231941/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


