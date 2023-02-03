U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Global Analytical Instrumentation Consumables Market Report 2022-2028: Why Big Data Analytics for Sustainability Will Drive Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Analytical Instrumentation Consumables" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market's primary restraints are the intense competition that creates competitive pressure and the COVID-19 pandemic effects, such as inflation and a stagnant economy. However, we expect the impact of both restraints to ease during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The study period is 2018-2028, with 2021 as the base year. Other important information includes notable market players; growth drivers and restraints; and revenue forecast and analysis by region, product, and vertical. The analyst provides insights into this rapidly changing and growing market to enable participants to capitalize on the opportunities available.

Consumables are accessories, reagents, and standards that day-to-day activities in a laboratory require. Labs purchase these items frequently as the products often finish or become worn out. The most commonly needed consumables are instrumentation columns, supplies, cartridges, resins, chemicals, reagents, bacteriological media, and cleaning detergents.

With the rising demand for measurement through analytical technologies, demand for consumables is increasing. The analyst's market analysis indicates a strong focus on sustainability in chosen materials, manufacturing processes, and instrument designs to reduce environmental impact. We also noted a robust demand for automation as laboratories expect instruments and consumables to operate constantly.

The report segments the market by:

  • Consumables: Columns; supplies; reagents, standards, and others

  • Analysis methodology: Chromatography, spectroscopy, and others

  • End user: Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences; chemical and petrochemical; food testing; oil and gas; government, academic, and university research; and other

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Analytical Instrumentation Consumables Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Consumables Scope Definition

  • Segmentation

  • Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chromatography

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Spectroscopy

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Others

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

6. Sustainability and Big Data Analytics

  • Why Big Data Analytics for Sustainability Will Drive Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector

  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

  • Key SDG: Responsible Consumption and Production

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability Impact on Consumables

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Automation Impact on Consumables

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion Drives Consumables Demand

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dkmch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-analytical-instrumentation-consumables-market-report-2022-2028-why-big-data-analytics-for-sustainability-will-drive-transformational-changes-in-the-industrial-sector-301738447.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

