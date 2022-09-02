U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Global Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry Assessment 2021-2022 & 2026 with an Index of Leading Life Science and Analytical Instrument Suppliers

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2022 Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides detailed data on every major life science and analytical instrument technology in the industry, enabling you and your staff to make accurate evaluations and informed decisions.

Numerous vendors, distributors and investors will reference this report over the coming years as the most comprehensive and accurate source of information on the instrument industry and specific technology markets.

An index of leading life science and analytical instrument suppliers has been compiled and included in this report, allowing you to find out the true strength of competitors. Information on the companies profiled includes annual corporate and instrument sales, business descriptions, growth strategies, a brief history, and key financial ratios. Also included are lab counts by region and industry.

This report includes market sizing for 2021, forecasts through 2026, and features detailed market data segmentations, competitive landscape analysis, and growth rates for 83 instrument categories.

Each instrument or technique has its own chapter, covering:

  • An overview of the technology and its sub-product categories

  • Analysis of key market dynamics

  • Market segmentation by product type (including initial systems, aftermarket components & consumables, and service revenues)

  • Estimated global unit shipments (new and used)

  • Market demand by industry and function

  • Market demand and growth by application sector

  • Market demand by country, region, and growth by region

  • Vendor market share and sub-product market participation

  • Recent market and business developments (new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc.)

The following is a detailed list of instruments/techniques covered in this report:

Chromatography

  • Analytical HPLC

  • Preparative HPLC

  • Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)

  • Gas Chromatography

  • Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography

  • Ion Chromatography

  • Flash Chromatography

  • Thin Layer Chromatography

  • Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Life Science Instrumentation

  • DNA Sequencing

  • PCR

  • Microarrays

  • Electrophoresis

  • Capillary Electrophoresis

  • SPR and Label-Free Detection

  • Flow Cytometry

  • High Content Analysis/Cell Imaging

  • Electrophysiology

  • Automated Synthesizers

  • In Vivo Animal Imaging

  • Cell Counters

Mass Spectrometry

  • Quadrupole LC/MS

  • GC-MS

  • FT-MS and Ion Trap LC/MS

  • Time of Flight LC/MS

  • MADLI-TOF

  • Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

  • Portable and In-Field Mass Spectrometry

  • Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Molecular Spectroscopy

  • UV-Vis

  • Ellipsometry

  • Density, Refractometry, & Polarimetry

  • Color Measurement

  • Fluorescence & Luminescence

  • Near Infrared

  • Infrared

  • Raman

  • NMR

  • CFA & Discrete Analyzers

Atomic Spectroscopy

  • Atomic Absorbtion

  • Arc/Spark OES

  • ICP - OES

  • ICP-MS

  • XRD

  • XRF

  • Elemental Analyzers

  • TOC and Other Sum Parameters

Surface Science

  • Electron Microscopy

  • Confocal and Advanced Microscopy

  • Optical Microscopy

  • Scanning Probe Microscopy

  • Surface Analyzers

Materials Characterization

  • Calorimetry

  • Particle Characterization

  • Petroleum Analyzers

  • Physical Testing

  • Thermal Analyzers

  • Rheometry & Viscometry

Lab Automation & Informatics

  • Microplate Readers

  • Liquid Handling

  • Laboratory Robotics

  • Multiplex & HT/Single-Plex ELISA

  • LIMS, ELN, SDMS

  • Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

  • Extraction Techniques

  • Lab Centrifuges

  • Microwave Assisted Chemistry

  • Concentrators and Evaporators

  • Nucleic Acid Preparation

  • Cell Separation

  • Sonicators

  • Shakers & Stirrers

Lab Equipment

  • Electrochemistry

  • Laboratory Balances

  • Dissolution Testing

  • Transfection

  • Fume Hoods

  • Biological Safety Cabinets

  • Lab Incubators

  • Fermentors/Bioreactors

  • Water Purification

  • Gas Generators

  • Lab Washers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4wiex

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-analytical-and-life-science-instrumentation-industry-assessment-2021-2022--2026-with-an-index-of-leading-life-science-and-analytical-instrument-suppliers-301617064.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

