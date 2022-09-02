Global Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry Assessment 2021-2022 & 2026 with an Index of Leading Life Science and Analytical Instrument Suppliers
This report provides detailed data on every major life science and analytical instrument technology in the industry, enabling you and your staff to make accurate evaluations and informed decisions.
Numerous vendors, distributors and investors will reference this report over the coming years as the most comprehensive and accurate source of information on the instrument industry and specific technology markets.
An index of leading life science and analytical instrument suppliers has been compiled and included in this report, allowing you to find out the true strength of competitors. Information on the companies profiled includes annual corporate and instrument sales, business descriptions, growth strategies, a brief history, and key financial ratios. Also included are lab counts by region and industry.
This report includes market sizing for 2021, forecasts through 2026, and features detailed market data segmentations, competitive landscape analysis, and growth rates for 83 instrument categories.
Each instrument or technique has its own chapter, covering:
An overview of the technology and its sub-product categories
Analysis of key market dynamics
Market segmentation by product type (including initial systems, aftermarket components & consumables, and service revenues)
Estimated global unit shipments (new and used)
Market demand by industry and function
Market demand and growth by application sector
Market demand by country, region, and growth by region
Vendor market share and sub-product market participation
Recent market and business developments (new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc.)
The following is a detailed list of instruments/techniques covered in this report:
Chromatography
Analytical HPLC
Preparative HPLC
Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)
Gas Chromatography
Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography
Ion Chromatography
Flash Chromatography
Thin Layer Chromatography
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Life Science Instrumentation
DNA Sequencing
PCR
Microarrays
Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
SPR and Label-Free Detection
Flow Cytometry
High Content Analysis/Cell Imaging
Electrophysiology
Automated Synthesizers
In Vivo Animal Imaging
Cell Counters
Mass Spectrometry
Quadrupole LC/MS
GC-MS
FT-MS and Ion Trap LC/MS
Time of Flight LC/MS
MADLI-TOF
Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry
Portable and In-Field Mass Spectrometry
Ion Mobility Spectrometry
Molecular Spectroscopy
UV-Vis
Ellipsometry
Density, Refractometry, & Polarimetry
Color Measurement
Fluorescence & Luminescence
Near Infrared
Infrared
Raman
NMR
CFA & Discrete Analyzers
Atomic Spectroscopy
Atomic Absorbtion
Arc/Spark OES
ICP - OES
ICP-MS
XRD
XRF
Elemental Analyzers
TOC and Other Sum Parameters
Surface Science
Electron Microscopy
Confocal and Advanced Microscopy
Optical Microscopy
Scanning Probe Microscopy
Surface Analyzers
Materials Characterization
Calorimetry
Particle Characterization
Petroleum Analyzers
Physical Testing
Thermal Analyzers
Rheometry & Viscometry
Lab Automation & Informatics
Microplate Readers
Liquid Handling
Laboratory Robotics
Multiplex & HT/Single-Plex ELISA
LIMS, ELN, SDMS
Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics
Sample Preparation Techniques
Extraction Techniques
Lab Centrifuges
Microwave Assisted Chemistry
Concentrators and Evaporators
Nucleic Acid Preparation
Cell Separation
Sonicators
Shakers & Stirrers
Lab Equipment
Electrochemistry
Laboratory Balances
Dissolution Testing
Transfection
Fume Hoods
Biological Safety Cabinets
Lab Incubators
Fermentors/Bioreactors
Water Purification
Gas Generators
Lab Washers
