U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,172.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,921.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,063.50
    +18.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.20
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.58
    -7.43 (-7.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.60
    -32.20 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.19
    +1.44 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3053
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9040
    -0.2780 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,644.93
    -303.55 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.08
    +2.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.82
    -65.65 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Global Analytics Industry Report 2022 with a Review on 2021 and Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Analytics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI analytics uses machine learning techniques to detect data patterns to make informed decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize information processed by AI analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize their processes. This system is the result of applying today's AI, deep learning and ML technology to automate data analysis, which was previously a time-consuming and labor-intensive activity. AI analytics techniques such as natural language processing (NLP), voice analytics transcription and computer vision for image and video analytics are increasingly able to analyze unstructured data in addition to structured data sources.

For instance, to execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables enterprises to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.

Companies may now more easily exploit sophisticated analytics capabilities like predictive analytics and more efficient surface actionable insights from their huge amounts of data due to the convergence of big data and AI. Firms can equip their users with easy-to-use tools and the reliable technologies they need to extract high-value insights from data using AI-powered analytics. This will boost data literacy across the organization and create a truly data-driven company.

Market Forecasts

  • The global market for video analytics should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $12.8 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

  • The global market for text analytics should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $16.6 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% for the period of 2020-2025.

  • The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Foreword

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Video Analytics: Global Markets (IFT223A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing the Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • History of Video Surveillance and Analytics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Video Analytics Use Cases

  • Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

  • Introduction

  • On-premises

  • Cloud

  • Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Introduction

  • Software

  • Services

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Intrusion Management

  • Incident Detection

  • Traffic Monitoring

  • Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)

  • People/Crowd Counting

  • Facial Recognition

  • Others

Chapter 3 Text Analytics: Global Markets (IFT221A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Text Sources

  • Market and Technology Background

  • Technology Overview

  • Text Analytics Process

  • Text Analytics Processing Technologies

  • Types of Text Analytics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market

  • Market Breakdown by Deployment

  • Introduction

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Business Intelligence

  • Customer Relationship Management

  • Fraud Detection

  • Governance, Risk Management and Compliance

  • Others

  • Market Breakdown by End-User

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Government & Defense

  • Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

  • IT and Telecom

  • Media and Advertising

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Others

Chapter 4 Marketing Analytics (IFT230A)

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing the Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Marketing Analytics: Market Overview

  • Introduction to Big Data Analytics

  • Introduction to Marketing Analytics

  • Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Market Breakdown by Deployment

  • Introduction

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

  • Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Email Marketing

  • Search Engine Marketing

  • Content Marketing

  • Others

  • Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Retail

  • Consumer Packaged Goods

  • Hospitality and Tourism

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awqjwu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Oil prices tumble to $95 a barrel, on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Shenzhen lockdown will not have a big impact on iPhone production -J.P.Morgan

    Apple's key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said it had suspended operations in Shenzhen until further notice and would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption. "We believe the impact from the Shenzhen lockdown on iPhone EMS build should be limited (~10% maximum of global iPhone production), due to low season and small production exposure to Shenzhen," analyst Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note dated Monday.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

    The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i

  • TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES FIRST SALES OF HELIUM AND METHANE

    Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces the start of its first helium and methane sales and provides further updates on its operations at its project in western Kansas where it aims to extend the Hugoton Gas Field, the largest conventional onshore natural gas and helium field in North America.