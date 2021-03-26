Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1064. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

Abstract:

- Global Service Analytics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Analytics estimated at US$694.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

- The Service Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$293.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Agile CRM

Aureus Analytics

BlueFletch

Centina Systems

ClickSoftware Technologies

Datahero, Inc.

Field Squared

Helpshift

iCharts

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Mobi

Numerify, Inc.

Oracle

Paskon, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Servicenow, Inc.

Sisense

Tableau Software







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

