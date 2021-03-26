U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Global Service Analytics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·19 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1064. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032861/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Service Analytics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Analytics estimated at US$694.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
- The Service Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$293.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Agile CRM

  • Aureus Analytics

  • BlueFletch

  • Centina Systems

  • ClickSoftware Technologies

  • Datahero, Inc.

  • Field Squared

  • Helpshift

  • iCharts

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Microstrategy Incorporated

  • Mobi

  • Numerify, Inc.

  • Oracle

  • Paskon, Inc.

  • Salesforce.com, Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute

  • Servicenow, Inc.

  • Sisense

  • Tableau Software




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032861/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Service Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Utilities
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government &
Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Service Analytics
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals,
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Telecommunications, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Telecommunications, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Service
Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032861/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


