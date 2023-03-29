U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global Web Analytics Strategic Business Report 2023: Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Web Analytics

Global Market for Web Analytics
Global Market for Web Analytics

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Web Analytics estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

The Web Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 14.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 546 Featured) -

  • Adobe, Inc.

  • Applied Technologies Internet SAS

  • Facebook, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Hootsuite, Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • MicroStrategy, Inc.

  • SAS Institute, Inc.

  • SimilarWeb Ltd.

  • Splunk, Inc.

  • Teradata Corporation

  • Webtrends, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

360

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$13.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Web Analytics: An Introduction

  • Categories of Web Analytics

  • Off-Site Web Analytics Technologies

  • On-Site Web Analytics

  • Deployment Models for Web Analytics

  • Evolving Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Spur Demand for Web Analytics

  • Rapid Growth of Digital Advertising and Marketing Presents Opportunity for Web Analytics Market

  • Digital Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Global Advertising Spending Share (in %) by Medium for 2019 and 2021

  • Imperative Need for Online Businesses to Improve Website Experience Spurs Demand for Web Analytics

  • Number of Websites (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

  • Correlation Between Page Loading Time (In Seconds) & Bounce Rates (In %)

  • Average Size of Websites (In Mb) by Device Format and Optimal Size

  • Average Bounce Rates (In %) by Sector

  • Web Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Exponential Rise in Data Volumes from Business Processes and Need for Effective Use of Unorganized Data Enhances Significance of Web Analytics

  • Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses

  • Rapid Growth of Retail E-Commerce Market Boosts Market Prospects

  • Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

  • Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

  • Increasing Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in Web Analytics

  • Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion: 2015 to 2022

  • Percentage of Global Web Pages Served to Mobile: 2010-2022

  • Cloud Adoption of Web Analytics Gains Traction

  • Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics Sustains Demand for Web Analytics

  • Combination of Marketing Automation and Web Analytics Enhances Effectiveness of Digital Marketing Strategies

  • Potential Opportunities for Web Analytics Market Emerge from Multi-Channel Marketing

  • Spending on Multichannel Marketing Initiatives: % of Multichannel Budget Allocated by Channel

  • Challenges Confronting Implementation of Multichannel Marketing Campaigns (%)

  • With Social Media Platforms Growing in Prominence for Digital Marketers, Social Web Analytics Poised to Record High Growth

  • Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

  • Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

  • Emergence of Mobile Devices as a Promising Digital Advertising Platform Augurs Well for Mobile Web Analytics Market

  • Increased Spending on Mobile Advertising Propels Mobile Web Analytics Market: Global Mobile Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

  • Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Devices Translates into High Demand Web Analytics: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • Open Source Vendors Challenge Commercial Web Analytics Vendors

  • Quality of Data: A Critical Factor Determining the Effectiveness of Web Analytical Tools

  • Real-Time Analytics Come to the Fore

  • Privacy Issues: A Cause of Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybjn0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


