Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity USD 5 Billion 2026

KuicK Research
·3 min read

Global ALK Inhibitors Market To Witness Exponential Growth Opportunity Says Kuick Research

DELHI, India, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

  • Global ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 5 Billion

  • US Dominates Global ALK Inhibitors Market Sales: >30%

  • Approved ALK Inhibitors: 5 Drugs

  • Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Sales Insights (2017-2020)

  • Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity (2021-2026)

  • Approved ALK Inhibitors Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insights

  • Global Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-usa-us-alk-inhibitors-anaplastic-lymphoma-kinase-inhibitors-market-size-sales-growth-alk-clinical-trials-alunbrig-brigatinib-alecensa--alectinib-zykadia---ceritinib-sales-xalkori-crizotinib-sales-lorviqua-lorlatinib

ALK inhibitor drug market till date is considered to be among the most promising therapies for the treatment of the cancer sub-types such as non-small cell lung cancer. The entire mechanism of action followed by the ALK inhibitors on the cancer cells is believed to be delivering highest returns to the researchers, investors as well as the patients, thus making it to the phase where it got represented as one of the most important achievement settled by the oncology researchers. The entire therapeutics market settled by the ALK inhibitor drugs at global level has been showing some mega-trends and is expected to continue its strong growth with a double-digit CAGR with respect to total prescription sales and total consumption. The two important factors that are estimated to be driving the prescription sales of the ALK inhibitors are: increase in the cases of cancer as well as increase in aging population.

Over the past few years, for the successful establishment of the therapeutics sector in the global pharmaceutical market, the entire pharmaceutical companies focused towards the market has created immensely powerful status quo as well as business models that were highly kept untouched by majority of the bio-pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Alk inhibitor therapeutic sector for the cancer patients is believed to be the clinical outcome of the growing burden of the patient population on the researchers inclined towards oncology treatments and developing a standard therapy capable of relieving all the major life-threatening conditions that gets developed post-cancer treatment.

Therefore, the arrival of ALK inhibitor market in the global cancer therapeutics market is believed to be reducing all the challenges that have been prevalently present in the global cancer market for long period of time, thus making the entire market sole responsible for changing the treatment paradigm for the treatment of cancer patients. Additionally, some of the factors that have been driving the entire market to achieve successful clinical frontlines are advancement in medical sciences and expanding platforms for conducting complex clinical trials and research studies.

As per “Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” report findings, it is estimated that in a short period of time, the entire therapeutics sector has made the entire cancer treatment regimen enter a novel age of medical growth. In addition, the available ALK inhibitors as well as ALK inhibitors in development are unintentionally getting aligned towards becoming one of the greatest healthcare trends that is capable of providing enormous healthcare opportunities to the patients for the next several decades. The emergence of ALK inhibitors drug market for the cancer patients is already getting associated with a dramatic reduction in the cancer mortality rate, thus associating the entire therapeutics sector towards changing the entire competitive landscape established by all the other complex cancer therapies. In addition, there are some of the promising factors that are estimated to be developing the entire market to penetrate more into the global market and some of the promising factors include: heavy research and development process followed for the same, heavy influx of the bio-pharmaceutical companies towards ALK inhibitor research work and excessive support from the regulatory bodies in aligning the entire market as one of the pioneering leaders at an international level.

Contact:
Neeraj Chawla
Research Head
+91-981410366
neeraj@kuickresearch.com
https://www.kuickresearch.com


  • The cycle turns: Emerging central banks hike rates in March

    Emerging market central banks delivered five net interest rate hikes in March, marking the end of an easing cycle which started in 2019 as central banks in the developing world grapple with rising inflation pressures. Across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies, policy makers in Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, Turkey and Russia raised interest rates, many delivering bigger hikes than expected. This follows a total of two net interest rate cuts in February.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow extend record highs on tech stock gains

    The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials extended all-time highs on Thursday as falling bond yields and strong March U.S. retail sales data sparked buying of richly valued technology stocks. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes rose 1.7% and 1.3% respectively, led by components Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc. The trio, which had underperformed last month, climbed between 1.3% and 1.9%.

  • Indonesia’s Mitratel Chooses Banks for $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, the infrastructure services unit of state-owned PT Telkom Indonesia, has picked banks to arrange its potential initial public offering in what could be the country’s biggest first-time share sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Mitratel, as the company is known, has chosen HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to work on the planned Jakarta IPO, the people said. BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas were also selected to help arrange the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.The company aims to raise about $1 billion from the first-time share sale as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. At $1 billion, the IPO would be the largest in the country to date since PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur’s $696 million offering in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Mitratel could add more banks to the lineup at a later date, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including size and timeline could change, the people said.Preparations for the Mitratel IPO are underway and the company will give more details in due course, Ririek Adriansyah, president director of Telkom Indonesia, said in response to a Bloomberg News query.Representatives for HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.A representative for Mandiri Sekuritas couldn’t immediately comment. A representative for BRI Danareksa Sekuritas didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Mitratel manages more than 16,000 telecommunication towers throughout Indonesia, according to its website. It signed a deal in October with PT Telekomunikasi Selular, another Telkom Indonesia unit, to buy 6,050 towers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Gold prices hit a seven-week high and global stocks scaled new records on Friday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks rose 0.42% to an all-time peak, lifted by surging European shares and lesser gains on Wall Street where both the Dow Industrial and benchmark S&P 500 posted their fourth week of successive gains.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter Stained by Archegos Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley surprised investors with a $911 million loss tied to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, staining what was otherwise a record quarter for revenue and profit.“The current quarter includes a loss of $644 million related to a credit event for a single prime brokerage client, and $267 million of subsequent trading losses through the end of the quarter related to the same event,” Morgan Stanley said Friday in its first-quarter earnings statement.The hit was related to Archegos, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said on a call with analysts. The CEO called the matter a “very complex event,” and said he was pleased with how the company handled it.The firm’s philosophy is to “cauterize bad stuff” and deal with it as quickly as possible, Gorman said. Archegos won’t change how Morgan Stanley views its prime-brokerage business, but it will be looking hard at certain types of family offices and the adequacy of their financial disclosures, he said.The Archegos hit leaves Morgan Stanley as the only major U.S. bank to be nursing losses from the flameout of Bill Hwang’s family office. The New York-based bank was one of the early backers of Archegos despite the legal taint tied to Hwang, who was previously accused of insider trading and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his predecessor hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.“This amount is material and should have been disclosed earlier, especially given the degree of attention prior to earnings,” Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., said in a note to clients. “We expect more from Morgan Stanley when it comes to governance, and are incrementally concerned about complacency based on the tone from today’s conference call.”Shares of the company fell 3.4% to $78.05 at 1:57 p.m. in New York, paring this year’s gain to 14%The Archegos collapse rattled investment banks across continents, with Credit Suisse emerging as the worst hit with almost $5 billion in losses from its exposure to the family office.In the wake of Archegos, Morgan Stanley’s equity traders gave up their No. 1 spot, falling behind Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which posted big trading wins earlier this week off a wild quarter for markets.Equities-trading revenue at Morgan Stanley nevertheless rose 17% to $2.88 billion, compared with the $2.6 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have been clawing away at Morgan Stanley’s lead in that business, but until now the firm has managed to stay ahead of the pack. Both rivals posted equities revenue in excess of $3 billion for the quarter.Gorman’s PayIn January, Gorman leaped past JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon as the best-paid CEO of a major U.S. bank, after being awarded $33 million for the firm’s performance in 2020 while running a firm that’s a third the size of JPMorgan.One reprieve for Gorman’s firm was the timing of the fund’s blowup. In any other quarter, the losses would have stood out more starkly. Instead, the hit came at a time when the bank and all its major peers have smashed one record after another, helping dull the pain.“Such a shame we have to talk about the” Archegos hit, given the strong results throughout the rest of the firm, Glenn Schorr, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a report titled, “Other Than That, It Was a Great Quarter, Mrs. Lincoln.”Fixed-income trading revenue at Morgan Stanley rose 44% to $2.97 billion, compared with the $2.2 billion analysts were predicting before earnings season kicked off.Morgan Stanley’s investment bankers pulled in $2.61 billion in fees, compared to the $2 billion analyst estimate, as equity underwriting quadrupled. The quarter proved particularly lucrative with the continued explosion in blank-check companies, better known as SPACs, as well as public offerings from technology companies.Banks are also having to fend off fierce demand for their top talent, with venture-capital firm General Catalyst this month luring away Paul Kwan, Morgan Stanley’s head of West Coast technology investment banking.Wealth-management revenue totaled $5.96 billion, up from $5.68 billion in the previous quarter.The acquisition of E*Trade last year also proved timely, as average daily trading surged in the first quarter, well above its fourth-quarter record. The firm also announced the completion of the Eaton Vance takeover last month, adding another business likely to throw off consistent fee-based revenue.(Updates with analyst’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger - sources

    Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's ride-hailing to delivery giant, is considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing a Nasdaq listing via a $40 billion SPAC merger, three sources familiar with the matter said. Listing on Singapore Exchange would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its customers, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares. Grab, a household name across Southeast Asia, is in the early stages of considering a secondary listing in the city-state, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the matter.

  • Turkey Keeps Rate Unchanged But Drops Tight-Policy Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged but removed a pledge to deliver additional tightening in the first monetary policy meeting under its newly appointed governor.The Monetary Policy Committee held its key rate at 19% Thursday, in line with the forecasts of most analysts in a Bloomberg survey.While the decision matched market expectations, the bank’s omission of an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional rate hikes if needed weighed on the lira. The currency reversed earlier gains and was trading 0.5% lower at 8.1226 per dollar at 3:01 p.m. in Istanbul.Abandoning the earlier hawkish language, the monetary authority said it “has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance by keeping the policy rate unchanged.”Balancing ActFew minutes of volatility in the currency immediately after Thursday’s decision highlights the challenge facing Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who was installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase.Many investors perceive the new governor to be under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates decision prompted further speculation that rate cuts might be imminent.“The language also suggests that they are looking for opportunities to lower interest rates,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. He also noted there were “reassuring” comments by the bank in the rest of the decision.Jackson’s Capital Economics and HSBC Bank were the only dissenters in the Bloomberg survey, predicting the meeting would deliver a reduction of 200 and 50 basis points, respectively.In a written interview with Bloomberg after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t view a rate cut at the April 15 Monetary Policy Committee meeting as a given, easing some concerns among investors.Turkey raised its benchmark by 200 basis points on March 18, at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor, elevating the key rate adjusted for inflation to one of the world’s highest. A professor of banking, Kavcioglu was among the critics of that move, saying it could damage economic growth.Last week, Erdogan said the government was determined to both reduce inflation and cut interest rates to single digits, prompting a slide in the lira. The currency has weakened more than 10% against the dollar since the unexpected appointment of Kavcioglu. Foreign investors sold a net $1.2 billion in Turkish equities and similar amount of government bonds and the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index slid 8% during the same period.Inflation accelerated to an annual 16.2% through March, up from 15.6% the previous month because of a global oil rally and weaker currency, leaving the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.(Updates with more details from the central bank statement, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Retreating Government Bond Yields

    Gold is rallying because U.S. Treasury yields are trading lower, despite strong weekly jobless claims and booming monthly retail sales data.

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • Former Citigroup Chairman Joins Board of Crypto Payments Firm Celo

    Dick Parsons could bring a critical eye to some of the decentralized finance protocols that look like structured products, said Celo co-founder Rene Reinsberg.

  • NIO and Other Chinese EV Stocks Had a Brutal Week. Here’s Why.

    One analyst has an idea about what’s behind this week’s downturn. Shares of (NIO) (ticker: NIO), (XPEV) (XPEV), and (LI) (LI), fell about 5%, 10%, and 15%, respectively, this week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose more than 1% this past week.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600 , the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

  • 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

    The total market value of the EV charging stocks amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV maker stocks combined.

  • Bitcoin Is ‘Store of Value’ Though Not Yet ‘Medium of Exchange,’ Dallas Fed’s Kaplan Says

    The U.S. economy is "not out of the woods yet," said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.