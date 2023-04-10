Global Anchoring Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind Energy Installations
The global market for Anchoring Equipment estimated at US$650.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$920.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Strand Anchor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$460.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drill Hollow Bar segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Anchoring Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.9 Million by the year 2030.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
Con-Tech Systems Ltd.
DYWIDAG-Systems International
Skyline Steel, LLC.
SPANTEC Spann- & Ankertechnik GmbH
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Himatex Co., Ltd.
Thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH
TWF Tiefbautechnik GmbH
Williams Form Engineering Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
Pandemic Impact on the Construction Sector: A Review
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021
Anchoring Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Anchoring Equipment: A Prelude
Types of Anchors
Outlook
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence Market Growth
COVID-19: Challenges & Opportunities for Infrastructure Projects
US Non-Building Infrastructure Spending YoY Growth in 2020 and 2021 (in %)
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
Factors Driving Future Growth
Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy Projects Remain Bright Spots for Global Infrastructure Sector
Recent Industry Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bouncing Back of Railways in Post-COVID-19 Era to Expand Growth Opportunities
A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records Losses in 2020
Critical Importance of Anchor Systems in Bridge Construction
World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Bridge Type: 2021
World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Application: 2021
Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand
Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Trillion)
Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020
Anchors Remain a Utility in Underground Construction Projects
Reinforcing Underground Mining Terrains Using Anchor Systems with Pointed Thread
Favorable Mining Industry Outlook to Drive Gains
Global Investments in Mining Projects by Region: 2020
Global Mining Project Development by Region
Top Countries for Mining Project Development: 2020
Anchoring Systems Ensure Strong Foundation for Wind-Led Energy Revolution
Key Properties of Tower & Ground Anchor Bolts
Carbon Neutrality Goal Requires Stakeholders to Fast-Track Wind Installations & Unlock Potential of Wind Energy
Global New Wind Installations in GW: 2020-2030
Global New Wind Installations Breakdown by Region: 2020
Europe: Anchoring Equipment to Enjoy Strong Headwinds from Wind Installations
Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind Energy Installations
Anchor Systems Enjoy Traction in Hydroelectric Projects
World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in GW) for Years 2020 through 2025
World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in %) by Project Type: 2020
Age of Smart Anchors
Innovations in Anchoring Equipment
Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
