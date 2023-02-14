The Global Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market is forecast to grow by $416.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the anesthesia breathing circuits market and is forecast to grow by $416.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. Our report on the anesthesia breathing circuits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries and medical emergency cases, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies.

The anesthesia breathing circuits market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

By Product Type

Closed circuits

Semi-closed circuits

Semi-open circuits

Open circuits

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the presence of online sales platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia breathing circuits market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of latex-free and anti-microbial breathing circuits and growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anesthesia breathing circuits market covers the following areas:

Anesthesia breathing circuits market sizing

Anesthesia breathing circuits market forecast

Anesthesia breathing circuits market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anesthesia breathing circuits market vendors that include Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Ambu AS, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioMed Devices, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Ningbo Boya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Sharn Inc., Teleflex Inc., TG Eakin Ltd., Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Also, the anesthesia breathing circuits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

__________________________

