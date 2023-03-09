NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anesthesia Disposables estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laryngeal Mask Airways segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Anesthesia Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market

Recent Market Activity

Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment

Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced

by LMAs

Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand

towards Single-Use Products

Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs

Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in

Children

LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption

Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on

Select Parameters

Leveraging on Low Costs

Increasing Shift towards Disposables

Technological Advancements

Competition

Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth

Anesthesia Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)

Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

Mercury Medical (USA)

Smiths Medical, (USA)

Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market

Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables

Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs

Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market

Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia

Disposables

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

__________________________

