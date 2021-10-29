Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2026
Abstract: Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2026 Feed additives constitute the most important component in animal nutrition, and have emerged as essential constituent for improving quality of feed and thereby health and performance of animals.
Industrialization of meat production, growing awareness regarding the importance of a diet rich in proteins, and growing consumption of meat are driving demand for animal feed additives. Also, the growing awareness regarding consumption of disease-free and high quality meat has boosted the demand for feed additives. Meat consumption increased in some of the fast developing countries in the region, backed by technological advancements in meat processing. Meat quality remains crucial in developed countries of North America and Europe, providing ample support to continued demand growth for feed additives in these markets. Increased regulatory supervision also led to standardization of meat products, which is driving demand for various feed additives.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Feed Additives estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Amino Acids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Antibiotics / Antibacterials segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Animal Feed Additives market. Amino Acids constitute the largest segment, owing to their ability to regulate all metabolic processes. Amino acid-based feed additives are also vital in ensuring proper weight gain and faster growth of livestock. Lysine especially is used in the form of growth promoter in swine and cattle feed. Antibiotics were once the popular feed additives for their medical as well as non-medical uses. Their perceived ability to improve yield led to their unscrupulous use, although increased resistance to various antibacterial drugs led to their higher scrutiny in feed usage. Europe and a few other countries, including the US recently, banned their usage, while a few others are expected to toe the line in the near future.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026
The Animal Feed Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the leading regional market, driven by the region`s emergence as a leading exporter of meat. One of the key growth driving factors for the market in this region lately has been the ban on usage of last-resort antibiotic, Colistin, in animal feed from China in the year 2017. Going forward, feed additives demand in the region is anticipated to be the strongest from the aqua feed market segment due to the rapid increase in aquaculture activities, which is in turn supported by the rising demand for seafood products across many Asian countries including China, India, and Vietnam among others. Europe and North America represent the other two leading markets. In Europe, Russia is an important market with strong government push for reducing meat imports and increasing domestic production driving market gains.
Vitamins Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
Vitamins, including B12, B6, B2, B1, K, E, D, C, A and folic acid, caplan, niacin, and biotin are used as additives. Of these, Vitamin E constitutes the most extensively consumed vitamin because it can enhance stability, compatibility, handling and dispersion features for fortification of feed. Increasing demand for protein, cost-effective management of agricultural commodities, and industrialization is boosting the demand for feed-grade vitamins. In the global Vitamins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$968.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 272 Featured)
ADDCON GmbH
Adisseo France SAS
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Alltech Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF SE
Cargill, Inc.
Chr. Hansen A/S
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
DelaconBiotechnik GmbH
DSM Nutritional Products
Eastman Chemical Company
Elanco Animal Health
Evonik Industries AG
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Lonza Group Ltd.
METEX NØØVISTAGO
Novozymes A/S
Novus International, Inc.
Nutreco N.V.
Pancosma SA
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Provimi Holding B.V.
The Mosaic Company
Zoetis, Inc.
