Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Demand for Meat and Meat Products Drives the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Antibiotic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antibiotic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
AB Vista
Alltech, Inc.
Bayer Animal Health GmbH
Biomin Holding GmbH
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Bupo Animal Health
Cargill, Inc.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Elanco Animal Health
Merck Animal Health
Novus International, Inc.
Royal DSM NV
Vetoquinol S.A.
Zoetis, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers: An Insight
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Demand for Meat and Meat Products Drives the Market
Stringent Regulatory Framework for Using Antibiotics as Growth Promoter Hinders the Market Growth
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Using Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Propels the Market
China: Leading the Asia-Pacific Market
Microbial Products as Growth Promoters Gains Traction from Livestock Farming
Rising Production of Products from Livestock and Poultry Classes Attract Huge Demand for Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers
R&D for Developing Natural Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers: A Major Opportunity
With Rise in Growth Opportunities, the Market Set to Witness New Entrants
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbuxup-growth?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-strategic-business-report-2023-increased-demand-for-meat-and-meat-products-drives-the-market-301743174.html
SOURCE Research and Markets