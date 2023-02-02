U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·23 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039938/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2022-2030. Non-Antibiotic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Antibiotic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- AB Vista
- Alltech, Inc.
- Bayer Animal Health GmbH
- Biomin Holding GmbH
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bupo Animal Health
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Elanco Animal Health
- Merck Animal Health
- Novus International, Inc.
- Royal DSM NV
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Zoetis, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039938/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers: An Insight
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Demand for Meat and Meat Products Drives the Market
Stringent Regulatory Framework for Using Antibiotics as Growth
Promoter Hinders the Market Growth
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Using Animal Growth
Promoters & Performance Enhancers Propels the Market
China: Leading the Asia-Pacific Market
Microbial Products as Growth Promoters Gains Traction from
Livestock Farming
Rising Production of Products from Livestock and Poultry
Classes Attract Huge Demand for Animal Growth Promoters &
Performance Enhancers
R&D for Developing Natural Growth Promoters & Performance
Enhancers: A Major Opportunity
With Rise in Growth Opportunities, the Market Set to Witness
New Entrants
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers: An Introduction

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

