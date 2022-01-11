U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Global Animal Health Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Directory 2021: Headline Value, Upfront Payments, Milestone Payments & Royalties, Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Therapy Focus

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 650 Animal Health deals.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Animal Health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Animal Health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Animal Health partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Animal Health deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Animal Health partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Animal Health dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 650 online deal records of actual Animal Health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Animal Health partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Animal Health technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of Animal Health deal trends since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual Animal Health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2010

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Animal Health dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Animal Health partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Animal Health dealmakers
2.4. Animal Health partnering by deal type
2.5. Animal Health partnering by therapy area
2.6. Animal Health partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Animal Health partnering
2.7.1 Animal Health partnering headline values
2.7.2 Animal Health deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Animal Health deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Animal Health royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Animal Health deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Animal Health deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Animal Health dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Animal Health dealmakers
4.3. Most active Animal Health partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Animal Health contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Animal Health contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Animal Health dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Animal Health deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Animal Health deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Animal Health deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Animal Health deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uc38o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-health-partnering-deal-terms-and-agreements-directory-2021-headline-value-upfront-payments-milestone-payments--royalties-company-a-z-stage-of-development-deal-type-therapy-focus-301458681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

