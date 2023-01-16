The Global Animal Healthcare Market is forecast to grow by $9,492.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Animal Healthcare Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the animal healthcare market and is forecast to grow by $9,492.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in animal ownership, rise in incidences of zoonotic diseases, and increasing role of organic tracing elements for improving livestock production.



The animal healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pharmaceutical

• Feed additive

• Biologicals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the animal healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, gowning preference for health monitor and adoption of new technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal healthcare market vendors that include APA United Nano Technology Co. Ltd., Avante Health Solutions, Bimeda Inc., Biogenesis Bago SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cargill Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Covetrus Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, Midmark Corp., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corp., SeQuent, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

