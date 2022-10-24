Global Animal Imaging Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2031 at a 6.78% CAGR

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Imaging Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal imaging market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Factors such has growing zoonotic disease followed by rapid urbanization & an increase in disposable incomes are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, growing number of pet owners, and also surge in demand for veterinary services is estimated to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 3,600 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 1,900 Million in the year 2021.



The global animal imaging market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, and by animal type. By animal type, the market is segmented into small animal, and large animal. By the end of 2031, the small animal segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue.



On the basis of region, the global animal imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1,200 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market in this region generated a revenue of over 600 Million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Animal Imaging Market



5. Market Dynamics



6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



7. Industry Risk Analysis



8. Pricing Analysis of Global Animal Imaging Market



9. Value Chain Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Animal Imaging Market



11. Patent Analysis



12. Analysis on Key type of Animal



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Global Animal Imaging Market



15. North America Animal Imaging Market



16. Latin America Animal Imaging Market



17. Europe Animal Imaging Market



18. Asia Pacific Animal Imaging Market



19. Middle East and Africa Animal Imaging Market



Companies Mentioned

Story continues

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Esaotae SPA

Carestream Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Virbac Group

Elanco Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Heska Corporation

MXR Imaging Inc.

VCA Animal Hospitals

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

SHIMA laboratories Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6g2ok

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



