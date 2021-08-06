U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Animal Parasiticides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 4632
Companies: 30 - Players covered include Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Ceva Sante Animale; Elanco Animal Health; Merck Animal Health; PetIQ; Vetoquinol SA; Virbac SA; Zoetis, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides); Animal Type (Food-Producing Animals, Companion Animals); End-Use (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Farms, Home Care Settings)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2024

Veterinary parasiticides, also called antiparasitics, are used for killing parasites infesting pets and livestock mainly. Parasiticidal products are made of active ingredients with particular efficacies against specific parasites. These active ingredients are combined with other inert or non-active ingredients to form a parasiticidal formation. The inert ingredients in the formulation are typically solvents (alcohols, water etc.), preservatives, stabilizers and emulgants among others. The term 'antiparasitic' implies the active ingredient in the finished product or the finished product itself. Ectoparasiticides are used for eliminating external parasites such as ticks, lice, mites, flies and fleas among others while endoparasiticides control parasites that are internal, including tapeworms, flukes and roundworms. Most of the endoparasiticides work effectively against parasitic worms, implying that they are anthelmintics. There is another type of antiparasitic apart from these two, called the endectocides, which control both internal and external parasites. In several countries worldwide, most of the endoparasiticides are veterinary medicines and ectoparasiticides are pesticides. This is because the active ingredients in most of the ectoparasiticides are also deployed as pesticides in the agricultural sector.

Chemical structures of most of the active ingredients in all these parasiticides are largely similar sharing several features because of which, they can be easily grouped into specific families or chemical classes. For example, there are many chemicals classes among veterinary parasiticides. These include synthetic pyrethroids, organophosphates and benzimidazoles etc.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Parasiticides is projected to reach US$10.4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Animal Parasiticides, accounting for an estimated 22.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. The market is being driven mainly by the growing need to treat parasitic diseases in animals. Since parasitic attacks are known to lead to significant economic losses, parasiticides are essential to maintain health of animals. Factors such as continuous increase in healthcare spending for animal health, rapidly rising demand for animal-based foods and increase in livestock volumes, continuous increase in pet adoption levels, and the need to prevent zoonotic diseases are driving growth in the global animal parasiticides market. Animal meat is a nutrient rich food and so are eggs and milk. With increasing disposable incomes, consumers are demanding better quality food products, which is a major growth promoting factor for the market. Animal welfare activities of governments aimed at improving livestock health is also fueling market growth. With number of companion animals on the rise, owners are taking preventive measures to protect health of pets, thus fueling growth in the parasiticides market. The market is also being favored by the steady rise in the numbers of veterinary practitioners, specifically in developed regions. With the awareness about zoonotic diseases increasing, governments are stressing on efforts to prevent transmission of animal diseases to humans, thus enhancing demand for anti-parasitics. For instance, ESCCAP, a European body has established guidelines to prevent, control and treat companion animal parasites, since dogs and cats are frequently infested with vector borne parasites such as ectoparasites and endoparasites. The objective of the European body is to reduce risk of zoonotic transmission of parasitic diseases by protecting health of pets. Rise in research activities for developing innovative parasiticides would also drive market growth in the coming ears. For example, Zoetis had remained focused on expanding the company's research for widenings its parasiticide and vaccine product ranges. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-parasiticides-market-to-reach-10-4-billion-by-2024--301350128.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

