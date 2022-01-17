U.S. markets closed

Global Animal Ultrasound Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (2D, 3D/4D), By Scanner Type (Cart-based, Handheld), By Technology, By Animal Type, By End-use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal ultrasound market size is anticipated to reach USD 488.93 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The key factors driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of various zoonotic diseases and technological advancements in the sector. Furthermore, the growing adoption of pet insurance and increasing population of companion and livestock animals is also anticipated to positively influence the animal/veterinary ultrasound market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced veterinary testing and diagnostic capacities due to the closure of facilities. This restricted the ability to test animal diseases. Furthermore, lockdowns and closures of veterinary institutes and laboratories resulted in the suspension of testing and research of animal diseases. Animal disease surveillance and reporting activities, such as outbreak investigation and disease reporting, were also disrupted because of logistical issues, such as restrictions & constraints on access to farms and access to veterinary ultrasound, during the pandemic. These factors negatively impacted the market.

Ultrasound procedures need to be carried out for diagnosis of many procedures and before most veterinary surgeries. Therefore, the rising number of veterinary surgeries performed coupled with the rising number of veterinarians is anticipated to boost the market growth. According to a survey by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, the approximate number of veterinarians in Canada was 12,921 in and the approximate number of veterinary practices in was 3,301 in 2020. The population of companion animals as well as livestock is increasing globally, which is resulting in rising product demand for the diagnosis of various chronic disorders in animals.

According to the American Pet Products Association's 2021-2022 survey, approximately 70% of U.S. households owned a pet. This equated to 90.5 million homes. As per the same source, the pet expenditure in the U.S. in 2020 was USD 103.6 billion. Therefore, the high pet care expenditure is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Market players are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2021, Heska Corp. acquired Lacuna Diagnostics, a Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic company. This is expected to enhance Heska's product portfolio.

Animal Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

  • The growing pet & livestock population, increasing adoption of pet insurance, and rising demand for POC diagnostics is expected to boost the market growth

  • The 2-D ultrasound imaging segment led the market in 2020 owing to extensive usage, while the 3-D/4-D ultrasound imaging segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • The small companion animals segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising pet population

  • The handheld ultrasound scanners segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the rising demand for POC diagnostics

  • North America led the maximum revenue share of the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market in 2020 owing to the presence of major players in the region

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising adoption of pet insurance in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market influencer analysis
3.4 List of Key End Users
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market driver analysis
3.6.1.1 Growing pet and livestock population
3.6.1.2 Increasing adoption of pet insurance
3.6.1.3 Rising demand for point of care diagnostics
3.6.2 Market restraint analysis
3.6.2.1 Lack of awareness in developing nations
3.6.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6.4 Market Challenges Analysis
3.7 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound: Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.7.1.1 Bargaining power of buyers:
3.7.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers:
3.7.1.3 Competitive rivalry:
3.7.1.4 Threat of new entrants:
3.7.1.5 Threat of substitutes:
3.7.2 PESTLE analysis
3.7.2.1 Political landscape
3.7.2.2 Environmental landscape
3.7.2.3 Social landscape
3.7.2.4 Technology landscape
3.7.2.5 Legal landscape
3.7.2.6 Economic landscape
3.8 User Perspective Analysis
3.8.1 Market Influencer Analysis
3.9 Technology Timeline

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market
4.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis
4.2 Current and Future Impact Analysis
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Players
4.4. Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 5 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Animal Type Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Animal Type Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
5.5.1 Small Companion Animals
5.5.1.1 Small Companion Animals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5.2 Large Animals
5.5.2.1 Large Animals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Type Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound market, by type, 2016 to 2028
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
6.5.1 2-D Ultrasound Imaging
6.5.1.1 2-D Ultrasound Imaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.2 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Imaging
6.5.2.1 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Imaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.3 Doppler Imaging
6.5.3.1 Doppler Imaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Technology Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
7.1 Definition and Scope
7.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Segment Dashboard
7.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2028
7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
7.5.1 Digital Imaging
7.5.1.1 Digital Imaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5.2 Contrast Imaging
7.5.2.1 Contrast Imaging market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5.3 Microstream
7.5.3.1 Microstream market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Scanner Type Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
8.1 Definition and Scope
8.2 Scanner Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Segment Dashboard
8.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Scanner Type, 2016 to 2028
8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
8.5.1 Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners
8.5.1.1 Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.5.2 Handheld Ultrasound Scanners
8.5.2.1 Handheld Ultrasound Scanners market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Application Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
9.1 Definition and Scope
9.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
9.3 Segment Dashboard
9.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028
9.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
9.5.1 Orthopedics
9.5.1.1 Orthopedics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.5.2 Cardiology
9.5.2.1 Cardiology market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.5.3 Oncology
9.5.3.1 Oncology market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.5.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology
9.5.4.1 Obstetrics & Gynecology market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.5.5 Others
9.5.5.1 Others end use market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: End-use Estimates and Forecasts to 2028
10.1 Definition and Scope
10.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
10.3 Segment Dashboard
10.4 Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market, by End-Use, 2016 to 2028
10.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028
10.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
10.5.1.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
10.5.2 Others
10.5.2.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Type, Animal Type, Scanner Type, Technology, Application, End-Use

Chapter 12 Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Competitive Analysis
12.1 Market Participation Categorization
12.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
12.3 Public Companies
12.3.1 Company Market Share/Position Analysis
12.3.2 Heat Map Analysis
12.4 Private Companies
12.4.1 List of Key Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 IDEXX
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financial Performance
13.1.3 Product Benchmarking
13.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.2 Carestream Health
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financial Performance
13.2.3 Product Benchmarking
13.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.3 Esaote SpA
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financial Performance
13.3.3 Product Benchmarking
13.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.4 Sound
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Financial Performance
13.4.3 Product Benchmarking
13.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.5 Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financial Performance
13.5.3 Product Benchmarking
13.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.6 Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financial Performance
13.6.3 Product Benchmarking
13.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.7 BCF (IMV Imaging)
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Financial Performance
13.7.3 Product Benchmarking
13.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.8 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Financial Performance
13.8.3 Product Benchmarking
13.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.9 Siemens Medical Solutions, Inc.
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Financial Performance
13.9.3 Product Benchmarking
13.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
13.10 Heska Corporation
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Financial Performance
13.10.3 Product Benchmarking
13.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmcqpr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-ultrasound-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301461983.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

