Global Animal Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 11,156.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Markets

·5 min read

SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global animal vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,119.7 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Animal Vaccines Market:

Key trends in the market include rising funds for research, increasing product launches, and inorganic activities such as collaborations and agreements by market players.

The rising number of research grants to launch various anti-cancer therapies for veterinary cancer treatment is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global animal vaccines market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Animal Cancer Foundation (ACF) received US$ 1 million grant from the Blue Buffalo Foundation to support comparative oncology research to study similarities between naturally occurring cancers in people and pets, and find effective treatment in both pets and humans.

The increasing product launches by market players is expected to aid in the growth of the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, launched two new Marek's disease vaccines for poultry: PREVEXXION RN and PREVEXXION RN+HVT+IBD in the EU (European Union) countries and the U.K. Moreover, PREVEXXION RN vaccines are available in three doses i.e. 1000, 2000, and 4000.

Key players in the market are focused on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., acquired Quantified Ag, an animal health management company that offers analytic systems which monitors cattle body temperature and movement for early detection of diseases in cattle.

Request Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4989

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product launches by market players is expected to drive growth of the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., launched NOBIVAC Myxo-RHD PLUS vaccine to reduce mortality and clinical signs of the three most common viral diseases in rabbits: myxomatosis and rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) caused by both classic (RHDV1) and variant (RHDV2) strains.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the largest share in the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of bacterial pathogens which cause veterinary diseases. For instance, according to the data published by the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation in April 2019, the incidence of bacterial pathogens such as Brachyspira spp., Mycoplasma synoviae, Campylobacter spp., Mycoplasma gallisepticum, and Salmonella spp. was detected to be 37%, 36%, 35%, 23%, and 3% in tested poultry flocks in Ontario, Canada.

Key players operating in the global animal vaccines market include Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva, HIPRA, Romvac Company Sa, Biovac, Vaxxinova International BV, and Biogénesis Bagó.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4989

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Product Type:

  • Attenuated Live Vaccines

  • Conjugate Vaccines

  • Inactivated Vaccines

  • Subunit Vaccines

  • Toxoid Vaccines

  • DNA Vaccines

  • Recombinant Vaccines

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Application:

  • Companion Animal

  • Livestock Animal

  • Poultry

  • Aquaculture

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Veterinary Clinics

  • Veterinary Hospitals

  • Veterinary Research Institutes

  • Others

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4989

Find more related trending reports below:

Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type (Production Animal, Companion Animal), By Product Type (Feed additives, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Animal Disinfectant Market, By Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy & Ruminants, and Aquaculture), by Form (Liquid and Powder), by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, and Hydrogen Peroxide) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-vaccines-market-to-surpass-us-11-156-3-million-by-2028--says-coherent-markets-301517712.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

