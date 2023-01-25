U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market Report 2022: Increased Use Of AAO Nanopores As A Protective Layer Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

anodic-aluminium-oxide-wafer-market-size.jpg

anodic-aluminium-oxide-wafer-market-size.jpg
anodic-aluminium-oxide-wafer-market-size.jpg

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Wafer Type (12 inch, 8 inch, 6 inch), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market size is expected to reach $254.8 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Usage Of AAO Template For Making MEMs Devices

The anodic aluminum oxide (AAO) features an interesting nanoporous structure capable enough to be used as a template for nanopatterning, highly anisotropic nanowire fabrication, and Microelectromechanical (MEMs) devices fabrication. There is a strong demand for high-quality and performance spiral inductors for radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC). Due to this, ferromagnetic materials are integrated into the spiral inductors to enhance their performance and reduce their size. The ability of AAO template to help manufacture MEMs devices will boost the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market.

Increased Use Of AAO Nanopores As A Protective Layer Boosts Growth

Semiconductor electronic devices are usually covered with a protective enclosure to surround the internal components and protect them from any adverse condition. These enclosures are created based on different fabrication methods to form a final product in a single sheet, preferably made of aluminum alloys.

Anodic Aluminum Oxide-nanopores (AAO-np) structures fabricated on the aluminum alloy using a two-step anodizing process are known to exhibit good crystallinity with an oxide layer.

Wafer Type Outlook

On the basis of wafer type, the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market is divided into 6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch and others. The 12-inch segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market in 2021. This is because this wafer type is more enhanced than other wafer types. The broader width for tighter designs and higher yields helps in profit margins. Also, a 12-inch wafer needs much less capital expenditure to maintain and build. The 12-inch wafer is used for memory, mobile phones, and PCs. The demand for a 12-inch wafer is increasing due to these factors and thus propelling the segment's growth.

Application Outlook

By application, the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market is classified into consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, industrial and others. The pharmaceutical segment recorded a remarkable growth rate in the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market in 2021. This is due to using a wafer system containing HPC, glycine, and mannitol, which can disintegrate within 30 seconds. The modified wafer system consists of pectin cross-linked with zinc ions serving as the drug reservoir and mucoadhesive polymer combination of pectin, carmellose, and gelatin, which gives effective release of model drug diphenhydramine hydrochloride in approximately six hours.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the largest revenue share in the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market in 2021. This is due to the availability of high-end enhanced technologies, increased demand for innovative electronics, and growth in the manufacturing industry. Globally, the Asia Pacific is the fastest economically growing region, and also the presence of many key tech market players is working as a catalyst for the market's growth in the region.

Scope of the Study
By Wafer Type

  • 12 inch

  • 8 inch

  • 6 inch

  • Others

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Industrial

  • Others

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Bonnell Aluminium (Tredegar Corporation)

  • Dajcor Aluminum Ltd.

  • Monocrystal, PLC (JSC Energomera Concern)

  • Superior Metal Technologies, LLC (AGS Capital, LLC)

  • InRedox LLC

  • Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO)

  • A. & D. Prevost Inc.

  • Lorin Industries, Inc.

  • CoorsTek, Inc.

  • Petersen Aluminum Corporation (PAC) (Carlisle Construction Materials) (Carlisle Companies Incorporated)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market by Wafer Type

Chapter 4. Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market by Application

Chapter 5. Global Anodic Aluminium Oxide Wafer Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrw3cw-anodic?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


