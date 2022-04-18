U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,829.00
    -64.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    -0.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +20.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.41 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +2.40 (+11.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6330
    +0.1940 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,916.33
    -1,480.60 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.24
    -62.19 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

The global ANPR system market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion in 2022; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The major factors driving the growth of the ANPR system market include the increasing deployment of ANPR systems in security and surveillance and traffic management applications, infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on ITS, and the growing use of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ANPR System Market by Type, Component, Application, End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073754/?utm_source=GNW
Additionally, the rapid surge in demand for smart parking solutions is a major driver for the growth of the ANPR system market. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, Deep Learning, and AI with the ANPR system is promoting the growth of ANPR systems across applications such as access control and road usage charging. Growing number of infrastructure development projects across the world such as the Smart Cities mission and roadways modernization projects are promoting the growth of the ANPR system market. Moreover, surging use of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles is enhancing the growth of the ANPR system market.

FIXED ANPR SYSTEMS TO ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE ANPR SYSTEM MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD
Fixed ANPR systems held the largest share of the ANPR system market in 2021.The increasing usage of fixed ANPR systems for traffic management solutions is a major driver for the sub-segment.

With the increasing number of government initiatives across the world to modernize roadways infrastructure, there is a rising demand for improving the monitoring of vehicles and for automated solutions for tolling, which are promoting the growth of the fixed ANPR system market.Fixed ANPR systems are effectively deployed in areas where heavy congestion and traffic are owing to their capability of capturing images in high-speed and high-density traffic environments.

Increasing demand for automated parking management solutions is also driving the demand for fixed ANPR systems in airports, car parks, shopping centers, etc. The use of fixed ANPR systems helps reduce the wastage of fuel and time and enhances productivity by reducing excess manpower at toll booths and parking facilities.

ANPR SOFTWARE TO REGISTER HIGHEST CAGR IN THE ANPR SYSTEM MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD
ANPR software is an integral part of the system.The integrated image processing software automatically scans the stream of incoming images for any vehicle and its number plate.

ANPR software enables the conversion of captured images into a digital format for electronic storage and future reference.Technological advancements have enabled increased rates of detection and have enhanced accuracy by many folds.

Increasing demand for automated solutions such as red-light enforcement, speed detection & enforcement, barrier control, vehicle color, model & build recognition, and several such solutions are promoting the growth of advanced ANPR software.

ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION APPLICATION TO REGISTER HIGHEST CAGR IN ANPR SYSTEM MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD
The market for the electronic toll collection application is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.With an increase in road connectivity, there is an increase in the number of toll booths across the world.

To avoid overcrowding and to improve monitoring & detection of vehicles at toll booths, there is an increasing demand for automated solutions, which, in turn, is promoting the usage of ANPR systems for tolling.ANPR systems enable the prevention of scams & frauds and improve the accuracy of road charging systems.

Also, the use of ANPR systems helps in reducing the wastage of fuel and the time and excess manpower involved in road charging activities.

ANPR SYSTEM MARKET IN APAC TO WITNESS HIGHEST CAGR DURING FORECAST PERIOD
The market in APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.The growing population and urbanization in the region have resulted in an increasing number of vehicles.

The governments in the region are actively adopting and implementing infrastructure development projects, several of which are aimed at roadways modernization. In addition, there is a rapid growth in the number of shopping centers, recreational & sports facilities, malls & multiplexes, and car parks, etc. in the region. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for solutions for effective border control and vehicle theft prevention. Owing to these factors, APAC has become one of the fastest-growing markets for ANPR systems.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and others - 40%
• By Region: North America - 14%, Europe - 43%, APAC - 29%, and RoW - 14%
Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Siemens (Germany), Conduent, Inc. (US), HikVision (China), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Genetec, Inc. (Canada), Adaptive Recognition (Hungary), Jenoptik Group (Germany), Axis Communications (Sweden), and Nedap (Netherlands) are a few major players in global ANPR System Market.

Research Coverage
This report analyzes the global ANPR System Market with COVID-19 Impact, By Type, Component, Application, End User, and Region.A detailed analysis of the regional markets has been undertaken to provide insights into potential business opportunities in different regions.

In addition, the value chain analysis and market dynamics have been provided in the report. The study forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, & RoW.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
This report segments of the global ANPR System Market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include Type, Component, Application, End User, and Region.
The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market.
This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.
The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073754/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • Oil Gains as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russia’s Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsWest Texas Intermediate traded ab

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.