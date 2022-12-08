Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market Report (2022-2027): Rising Military Funds and Upsurging Military Modernization Programs Present Lucrative Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market (2022-2027) by Product, Technology, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market is estimated to be USD 12.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.08 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.46%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Demand for the ATR Systems Due to Infiltration Activities by Terrorists

Increasing Demand for Military Unmanned Air Vehicles

Restraints

High Maintenance, Manufacturing, and Setup Cost

Long Duration of Product Certification

Opportunities

Rising Military Funds and Upsurging Military Modernization Programs

Increasing Up-Gradation of Underwater Vehicles and Plasma Radome to Protect Space Antennas

Challenges

Lack of Skilled and Experienced Personnel

Market Segmentations



The Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Antenna, Radome, and Transducer.

By Technology, the market is classified into Radar, and Sonar.

By Application, the market is classified into Aerospace Application, Defense Application, and Homeland Security Application.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Product



7 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Technology



8 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Application



9 Americas' Antenna Transducer & Radome Market



10 Europe's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market



12 APAC's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Astronics Corp.

Azimut Yachts

BAE Systems PLC

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

Cobham PLC

General Dynamics Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

HR Smith Group of Co.

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3 Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Orolia SA

QinetiQ Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

STT-SystemTechnik GmbH

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3978i

