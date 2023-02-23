U.S. markets closed

Global Anti-Adhesion Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$606.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$863.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$499.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • FzioMed, Inc.

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

  • Magen OrthoMed Ltd.

  • MAST Biosurgery AG

  • Sanofi SA

What's New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • 'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

  • Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario

  • Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Market Dynamics

  • Anti-Adhesion Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

  • Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

  • Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

  • Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

  • Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

  • SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

  • Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

  • Developed Markets Lead the Race

  • The United States - Leading All the Way

  • Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

  • Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

  • New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

  • New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

  • NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions

  • Growth Restraints

  • Lack of Awareness

  • Less Competitive Market

  • Escalating Healthcare Cost

  • Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

  • Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxb8zo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-adhesion-products-strategic-business-report-2023-novel-surgical-therapies-cut-down-risks-associated-with-adhesion-formation-301753455.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

