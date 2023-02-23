Global Anti-Adhesion Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$606.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$863.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$499.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Ethicon Inc.
FzioMed, Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Magen OrthoMed Ltd.
MAST Biosurgery AG
Sanofi SA
What's New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication
Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions
Recent Market Activity
Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario
Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products
Market Dynamics
Anti-Adhesion Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants
Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth
Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application
Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products
Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries
SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products
Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Developed Markets Lead the Race
The United States - Leading All the Way
Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers
New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum
New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition
NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions
Growth Restraints
Lack of Awareness
Less Competitive Market
Escalating Healthcare Cost
Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products
Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxb8zo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-adhesion-products-strategic-business-report-2023-novel-surgical-therapies-cut-down-risks-associated-with-adhesion-formation-301753455.html
SOURCE Research and Markets