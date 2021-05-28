Global Anti-block Additives Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $417.84 Million
Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-block additives market is poised to grow by $417.84 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6%
The market is driven by the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology and a rise in disposable income.
The report on anti-block additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The anti-block additives market analysis includes product segment, material segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the low manufacturing cost as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-block additives market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-block additives market vendors that include ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co.
Also, the anti-block additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Food and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
LLDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
LDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
BOPP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALTANA AG
Croda International Plc
Elementis Plc
Evonik Industries AG
Honeywell International Inc.
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Minerals Technologies Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Quarzwerke GmbH
W. R. Grace and Co.
Appendix
