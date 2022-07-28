Global Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report 2022: Technologies and Services to Apply, Detect, and Prevent Corrosion Present Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Anti-corrosion Coatings Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the current state and prospects of the global anticorrosion coatings market, considering its volume and revenues (provided at the manufacturer level) from 2018 to 2028.
The study segments the market by end-use industry (oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, commercial architecture and infrastructure, and energy) and further analyzes each industry based on the formulation technology (solvent-borne, waterborne, or powder) and chemistry (such as epoxy, PU, polysiloxane, acrylic, and alkyd) of the anticorrosion coating.
The study excludes original equipment manufacturers and refinish coatings applied on exterior and structural components in transportation, such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, aircraft, ships, and boats. The regional coverage of the study includes four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Product development and commercialization in the anticorrosion coatings market require large capital investment, creating high entry barriers for companies in the higher-end protective coatings segment. Coatings manufacturers engage in product development activities based on changing market needs and governmental or industry-standard regulations.
By establishing long-term customer relationships, they become proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the anticorrosion coatings market and its key end-use industries.
However, economic recovery beginning in 2021 with the disbursement of various vaccines is anticipated to put the global anticorrosion coatings market on a growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.
Key Issues Addressed
At which stage of the market life cycle is the global anticorrosion coatings market experiencing?
How will current regional market scenarios shape the demand for anticorrosion coatings in each end-use industry?
What are the market's growth drivers during the forecast period?
What growth opportunities can manufacturers of solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder coatings expect?
What are the key formulation chemistry trends observed across major end-use industries?
What is the market's competitive structure, and what direction will it go?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Anticorrosion Coatings Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation by End-Use Industry
Segmentation by Region
Market Definitions
Application Location by End-Use Industry
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry
Volume Forecast by End-Use Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Value Chain
Value Chain Description
Regulations
Recent Market Developments
Revenue Share
Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil and Gas
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Volume Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manufacturing
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Value Chain and Application Areas
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Volume Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Water and Wastewater Treatment
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Volume Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Architecture and Infrastructure
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Volume Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Energy
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Graphical Summary of Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Region
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Volume Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Volume Forecast by Technology
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
Pricing Trends and Forecast
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Overview
Growth Opportunity 1 - Coatings for Renewable Energy
Growth Opportunity 2 - Coatings for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Growth Opportunity 3 - Development of Hybrid and Waterborne Coatings
Growth Opportunity 4 - Technologies and Services to Apply, Detect, and Prevent Corrosion
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6w85q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-corrosion-coatings-market-report-2022-technologies-and-services-to-apply-detect-and-prevent-corrosion-present-opportunities-301595221.html
SOURCE Research and Markets