U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.10
    -56.18 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.93
    -218.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.69
    -251.31 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.69
    -4.87 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -2.74 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.10
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7570
    +0.0440 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4700
    +1.1500 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.14
    -1,748.25 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.02
    -34.15 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.64
    -47.92 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size Projected to Reach Around USD 319.38 Billion By 2030, with 12.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

Polaris Market Research Logo
Polaris Market Research Logo

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% and revenue is expected to increase from US $120.27 Billion in 2021 to reach US $319.38 Billion By 2030.

What is Anti-counterfeit Packaging? How Big is Anti-counterfeit Packaging Industry?

  • Overview

Counterfeits are unapproved reproductions or copies of the real product. Counterfeit products are often produced with the purpose to take benefit of the supreme value of the counterfeited product. This product category includes clothing, handbags, jewelry, cigarettes, shoes, pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, and others. Therefore, the packaging plays a vital part in avoiding unauthorized replicas of the real product. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is used to secure the packaging of original products. Companies use anti-counterfeit packaging to reduce the risk of counterfeiting.

Various business sectors are facing counterfeiting problems. The pharmaceutical industry is at more risk due to unapproved and uncertain contents used in counterfeit drugs. Counterfeiting can also cause low profitability and negatively affect the brand image of the relevant company. Now, the food and pharmaceutical industries are incorporating anti-counterfeiting packaging measures to safeguard their packaging and avoid duplication.

Request Sample Copy of "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/request-for-sample

The Reader Will Find the Following Key Points from This Research Document

  • Existing anti-counterfeit packaging market size and overview

  • Challenges and opportunities

  • End-consumer target groups and their potential volumes of operation

  • Best regions and segments to target

  • Touchpoints and an opportunity breakdown within the value chain

  • The growth rate during the forecast period

  • Key factors driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market

  • Key market trends cracking up the growth of the market

  • Key vendors of the anti-counterfeit packaging market

  • Opportunities and threats faced by the existing vendors

Top Market Players Are:

  • 3D AG

  • 3M Company

  • AlpVision SA

  • Applied DNA Sciences

  • Authentix

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • CCL Industries

  • Dupont

  • Sato Holdings

  • Savi Technology

  • Sicpa

  • SML Group

  • Systech International

  • Tracelink Inc.

  • Zebra Technologies

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Driving Factors

Key factors influencing the adoption of anti-counterfeiting packaging measures include growing consumer awareness of unapproved reproductions of products, economic damage to the company, and consumer health risks. Then, the utilization of advanced technologies for product tracking is expected to fuel market growth. Growing government regulations in food and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as a rising emphasis on eliminating counterfeit goods in developing and developed economies, are further anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, growing investments by several companies in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies would create lucrative opportunities in the market for industry players. In addition to pharmaceutical industries, anti-counterfeit packaging is also experiencing a higher demand for packaging products from food and beverage and personal care. This factor is also driving anti-counterfeit packaging market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of Report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12841

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Outlook for 2030

USD 319.38 Billion

Market Size 2021 Value

USD 120.27 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

8.8% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

3D AG, 3M Company, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, Authentix, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Dupont, Sato Holdings, Savi Technology, Sicpa, SML Group, Systech International, Tracelink Inc., and Zebra Technologies.

Segments Covered

By Technology, By End-Use, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Segmentation

On the basis of end-use segment, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Apparel & Footwear, Automotive, Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Luxury Goods, and Others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to witness the most significant revenue contributor in the global market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increase in awareness about anti-counterfeit packaging and human health and safety.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/inquire-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Geographic Overview: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

North America witnessed a higher share in the total market. This revenue share growth can be attributed to rising consumer consumption of food and beverages, cosmetics, electronics, and healthcare items. Increasing consumers' demands for transparency and the rising presence of sophisticated anti-counterfeit rules are also fueling demand for these products in the region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth during the projected period owing to growing awareness among consumers about product-related information before purchase which is supporting the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in this region. Manufacturers in Europe and the Asia Pacific are focusing on developing sustainable anti-counterfeit packaging options. Further, the markets in China and India are expected to grow at higher rates during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging in the countries.

Browse the Detail Report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the anti-counterfeit packaging market report based on technology, end-use, and region:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By Technology Outlook

  • Mass Encoding

  • RFID

  • Holograms

  • Forensic Markers

  • Tamper Evidence

  • Other

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By End-Use Outlook

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Food & Beverage

  • Apparel & Footwear

  • Automotive

  • Personal Care

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Luxury Goods

  • Others

Browse More Related Reports:

  • Cold Chain Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software); By Logistics ((Storage (Warehouse, Cold Container), Transportation (Airways, Waterways, Railways, Roadways)); Application; By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

  • Payment Gateway Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Hosted, Non-Hosted); By End-Use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Others); By Enterprise; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Contact Center Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution, By Service, By Deployment (Hosted, On-premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

  • Tax Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Service), By Tax Type (Indirect Tax, Direct Tax), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Digital Payment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation, Others); By Type; By Current; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Frequently Asked Questions

  • At what CAGR the anti-counterfeit packaging market will expand during the forecast period?

  • What will be the anti-counterfeit packaging market value?

  • Which are the factors that drive market growth?

  • Who are the leading players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

  • What are the key segments?

  • What are the key growth strategies of market players?

  • Which is the emerging offering in the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

  • By region, which segment would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-size-projected-to-reach-around-usd-319-38-billion-by-2030--with-12-6-cagr-polaris-market-research-301522795.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    Of course, the biggest influence on gas prices is the price of oil, and there, too, the oil companies have little say. It's a global commodity, and trading on world markets based on supply and demand determines how much a barrel of oil costs. Energy stocks were among the best performers in 2021, with exchange-traded funds rising 41%, compared to a 27% gain by the S&P 500.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow - live updates

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.1% this week, taking five-year losses to 62%

    Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last...

  • China stocks drop, EV maker Nio to halt production amid COVID outbreak

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick Brian Sozzi report that Chinese EV maker NIO says it will halt production as COVID-19 lockdowns continue.

  • What You Need To Know About Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Verizon (VZ)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.