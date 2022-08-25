Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022-2029: Featuring Key Players Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon & Others
Anti-Drone Market
Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By System; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,779.06 Million by 2029, according to this new study.
The market is quickly expanding due to widespread public and military concern about the possible security compromise posed by unauthorized flying systems. Also, the use of anti-drone for professional and recreational purposes has skyrocketed, raising public and government worries about aerial attacks. Such risks have considerably aided the design of anti-drone defenses. Several public safety authorities and commercial establishments throughout the world are rapidly employing anti-drone technologies to meet the growing need for security.
Further, the government is announcing various rules for security from unauthorized flying systems. For instance, according to the Government of India, there is a need to control drone-related activities not to threaten the safety or security of persons or property. The Central Government issued the "Un-manned Aircraft System Rules, 2021" to regulate the industry. Thus, the government's focus on safety also boosts anti-drone industry growth during the forecast period.
The publisher has segmented the anti-drone market report based on product, system , end-use, technology, and region:
Anti-Drone, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
Ground-based C-UAV
Hand-held C-UAV
UAV-based C-UAV
Anti-Drone, System Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
Detection Systems
Detection & Disruption Systems
Anti-Drone, End-Use Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
Military & Defense
Commercial
Government
Others
Anti-Drone, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
Laser Systems
Kinetic System
Electronic Systems
Anti-Drone, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
South Korea
Indonesia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Anti-Drone Market Insights
5. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Product
6. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by System
7. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Technology
8. Global Anti-Drone Market, by End-Use
9. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Aaronia AG
Airbus Defence and Space
Battelle
Blighter Surveillance Boeing
CACI International Inc.
Chess Dynamics Ltd.
Dedrone
Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries
L-3 Communications Ltd.
Leonardo Spa
Lockheed Martin
Moog Inc.
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Saab AB
SRC Inc.
Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5ls9n
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900