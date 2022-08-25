U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022-2029: Featuring Key Players Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon & Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Anti-Drone Market

Anti-Drone Market
Anti-Drone Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By System; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,779.06 Million by 2029, according to this new study.

The market is quickly expanding due to widespread public and military concern about the possible security compromise posed by unauthorized flying systems. Also, the use of anti-drone for professional and recreational purposes has skyrocketed, raising public and government worries about aerial attacks. Such risks have considerably aided the design of anti-drone defenses. Several public safety authorities and commercial establishments throughout the world are rapidly employing anti-drone technologies to meet the growing need for security.

Further, the government is announcing various rules for security from unauthorized flying systems. For instance, according to the Government of India, there is a need to control drone-related activities not to threaten the safety or security of persons or property. The Central Government issued the "Un-manned Aircraft System Rules, 2021" to regulate the industry. Thus, the government's focus on safety also boosts anti-drone industry growth during the forecast period.

The publisher has segmented the anti-drone market report based on product, system , end-use, technology, and region:
Anti-Drone, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Ground-based C-UAV

  • Hand-held C-UAV

  • UAV-based C-UAV

Anti-Drone, System Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Detection Systems

  • Detection & Disruption Systems

Anti-Drone, End-Use Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Military & Defense

  • Commercial

  • Government

  • Others

Anti-Drone, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Laser Systems

  • Kinetic System

  • Electronic Systems

Anti-Drone, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Austria

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Malaysia

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Anti-Drone Market Insights

5. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Product

6. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by System

7. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Technology

8. Global Anti-Drone Market, by End-Use

9. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Aaronia AG

  • Airbus Defence and Space

  • Battelle

  • Blighter Surveillance Boeing

  • CACI International Inc.

  • Chess Dynamics Ltd.

  • Dedrone

  • Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries

  • L-3 Communications Ltd.

  • Leonardo Spa

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Moog Inc.

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Saab AB

  • SRC Inc.

  • Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5ls9n

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


