Global Anti-Drone Systems Market Report 2022: A $6 Billion Market by 2028 from $500 Million in 2017

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Drone Systems Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by System, Technology, End User, and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Drone Systems Market was valued at US$500 million in 2017 and is estimated to be US$1,500 million in 2022

Furthermore, owing to the increased use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 6,000 million by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~25% during 2022 to 2028.

Anti-Drone Systems also known as Counter-Drone Systems detect and/or intercept unauthorized drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are used to protect airports, critical infrastructure, and large public spaces such as stadiums, military installations, and battlefields. Furthermore, they protect areas and facilities of various sizes, shapes, and functions to the greatest extent possible.

Additionally, it comprises different sets of equipment depending on the application, including private homes, prisons, commercial venues, government buildings, industrial installations, airports, border security, critical infrastructure, and military facilities.

The increased use of unidentified drones for terror attacks and illicit activities is driving up demand for Anti-Drone.

The advancement of remote sensing and surveillance technologies, such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is driving the demand for Anti-Drone.

The higher costs of technologies associated with drones, such as radio frequency (RF) analyzers, sensors, and radar, are a major concern for the Anti-Drone market's growth.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the supply of Anti-Drone, but demand from the military sector was high, as global militaries' defense expenditures increased even during the peak of the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Anti-Drone Systems market is highly competitive with ~100 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche tech offerings, such as radio frequency (RF) analyzers, acoustic sensors, optical sensors, radar, GPS Spoofers, high-power microwave (HPM) devices, and more.

Country-Niche players comprise about ~45% of the competitors, while regional players hold a share of ~35%. However most of the regional and country players are either suppliers of components or assembling partners of global players.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players and Organizations

  • In October 2022, Dedrone, a U.S.-based software company, launched its next-generation handheld mitigation system named 'DedroneDefender' with end-tan o-end counter-drone solution to deliver a connected gun for targeted precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming

  • In June 2022, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), an Israeli manufacturer of aerial and astronautic systems, launched the 'Green Lotus,' a multi-sensor system. It is intended to provide maneuvering and stationary forces with high-performance counter-rocket, artillery & mortar (C-RAM), and air & ground surveillance capabilities

Key Trends by Market Segment

By System: The detection segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021

  • Drone detection system is the most commonly known as they automatically detect unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones

  • There are numerous technologies, including radio frequency (RF) technology, radar, and visual tracking, used to detect drone activity in the airspace, each technology has unique features relying on drone size and detection range.

By Technology: The laser system segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021.

  • Its popularity largely stems from its ability to damage UAV cameras and temporarily disable the drone.

  • Furthermore, an anti-drone laser system replaces conventional bullets to directly damage targets or render them ineffective by using a laser beam directed at the fire to produce three effects: ablation, shock wave, and radiation.

By End-User: The military & defense segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021, owing to the increasing government initiatives to adopt counter-drone to monitor terrorist activities.

  • The rapidly increasing number of terror attacks and illegal activities worldwide has fueled demand for anti-drone machines, which assist in safeguarding the area by preventing unauthorized drones from accessing.

  • Growing concerns about the security risks posed by uncooperative and unregistered drones to both military and civilian entities were also likely to propel the anti-drone technology market forward.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest share of the global Anti-Drone Systems Market in 2021 and will remain dominant during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • The US Department of Defense's (DoD) increased investments in developing and deploying counter-drone systems are driving demand for Anti-Drone.

  • For instance, in May 2022, according to the Congressional Research Service, a U.S.-based government agency, the United States Department of Defense (US DoD) announced plans to invest US$ 668 million on Counter-UAS (C-UAS) R&D and US$ 78 million in the procurement of such systems in May 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

  • The Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, including a forecast for 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Anti-Drones Systems Market?

  • The Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~25% over the next 6 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Anti-Drone Market?

  • The increased use of unidentified drones for terror attacks and illicit activities

Which is the Largest End-User Segment within the Global Anti-Drone Market?

  • The military & defense segment held the largest share of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market in 2021

Conclusion

The major driving factor contributing to their expansion is the rising adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) across industries and increased application areas, including military and defense, aerial imaging, cargo management, and others.

Though the market is highly competitive with ~150 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Snapshot of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

  • Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

  • Market size and Segmentation of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

  • Historic Growth of the Overall Global Anti-Drone Systems Market and Segments

  • Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Industry

  • Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

  • Covid-19 Impact on the Overall Global Anti-Drones/Counter Drones Market

  • Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Anti-Drone Systems Market and by Segments

  • Market Size of Technology, Application, and End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

  • Analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

  • Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region

  • Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

  • Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region

Notable Key Players Mentioned in the Report

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

  • Leonardo S.P.A

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

  • Droneshield ltd

  • Liteye Systems, Inc

  • Dedrone

  • DeTect Inc

  • MBDA

  • Battelle Memorial Institute

  • Saab Ab

  • Boeing

  • DroneDefense

  • Mydefence Communication

  • QinetiQ

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp

  • SRC Inc

  • TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd

  • Thales Group

  • ETECT, Inc

  • SKYLOCK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgtp74

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


