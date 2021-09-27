Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Report 2021: Oleophobic Coating Dominated the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market with Largest Share

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 7.01% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The wide-range applications of the anti-fingerprint coatings across several end-users, including building & construction, automotive, and consumer goods, is the prominent factor likely to drive the market in the forecast period. In addition to this, mounting demand for clear & clean display screens in electronic items and increasing requirements for anti-fingerprint coating in ceramic sanitary ware for consumer hygiene are other crucial factors contributing to the growth of the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market across the globe.



The research report further tells that the surging number of research & development activities to launch innovative products to cater to the rising demand for highly efficient anti-finger coatings by different end-users shall also boost the market in the coming future.



Market Segmentation

Oleophobic Coating Dominated the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market with Largest Share

Based on the Type, the market divides into Hydrophobic Coating and Oleophobic Coating. Of both, the Oleophobic Coating accounted for the largest share of the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market in the previous few years.



The demand for oleophobic coating is significantly high in the consumer goods industry. In addition, the rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices are expected to propel the demand for these coatings and fuel the overall market growth in the coming years.

Building and Construction Captured the Significant Share of Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

Amongst all applications of Anti-Fingerprint Coating, Building & construction is the most significant one. Other applications of the market include Consumer Goods, Automotive and Others.



The segment growth owes to the extensive application of anti-fingerprint coatings across ceramic sanitary ware and architectural glass. These coatings used on glasses have applications in commercial offices, museums, and other buildings made to attract consumers. The use of anti-fingerprint coatings helps minimize the maintenance cost owing primarily to their self-cleaning properties. Moreover, they also provide aesthetic looks to the building glasses.

Vacuum Disposition Attained the Largest Share of Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

Technology plays a crucial role in the production of anti-fingerprint coatings. Based on the technology, the market bifurcates into Vacuum Disposition, Sol-Gel, and Others. Here, Vacuum Disposition acquired the largest share of the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market in the previous few years. It owes to the burgeoning adoption of this technology across several end-user industries, such as building & construction, consumer goods, and automotive. The coatings applied using vacuum disposition technology offer efficient wear & corrosion resistance compared to the conventional methods. Hence, the demand for vacuum disposition technology is significantly high among consumers.



Company Coverage:

AGC Inc.

Cytonix LLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Harves Co. Ltd

Izovac Ltd

Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Nanokote Pty Ltd.

Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings

Natoco Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Taiwan Fluoro Technology Co. Ltd

