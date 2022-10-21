U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,684.49
    +18.71 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.41
    +189.82 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,632.06
    +17.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.81
    +6.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +0.82 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.00
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2840
    +0.0580 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1158
    -0.0077 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4020
    +1.3120 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,934.98
    -237.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.32
    -3.44 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.15
    -40.76 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market to Reach $94.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Lock Braking Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817606/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market to Reach $94.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Lock Braking Systems estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hydraulic Unit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$44.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Control Unit segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

The Anti-Lock Braking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.

Sensor Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR

In the global Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
ADVICS Co., Ltd.
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Autoliv, Inc.
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
DENSO International Europe B.V.
Haldex Brake Products Corporation
Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817606/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Anti-Lock Braking Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydraulic Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Unit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Unit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Control Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronic Control Unit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Control Unit
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Sensor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Controllers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Controllers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pumps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pumps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Valves by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Valves by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Speed Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Speed Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Speed Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Cycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Motor Cycles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor Cycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 37: World Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and
Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light
Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and
Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit and Sensor for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Component - Controllers, Pumps,
Valves and Speed Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
Component - Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Pumps, Valves and Speed Sensors for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger
Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems by
End-Use - Motor Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Cycles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Lock Braking Systems by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit,
Electronic Control Unit and Sensor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Anti-Lock Braking Systems
by Sub System Type - Hydraulic Unit, Electronic Control Unit
and Sensor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Lock Braking

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817606/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss

    Verizon Communications Inc posted a 23% slide in third-quarter profit and missed market estimates for wireless subscriber additions on Friday, as several customers opted for cheaper plans from rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. Verizon lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business in the quarter after the U.S. carrier raised prices for its plans in June through additional charges, which was over and above its already pricier plans. While the company benefited from a 1% rise in gross wireless additions (in consumer business) in the quarter, finance chief Matt Ellis told Reuters, but it was offset by "an increase in disconnects as we had some customers disconnect as a result of the pricing actions that we took".

  • Workers are disengaged from their jobs — but don’t blame remote work. The real cause lies elsewhere.

    Worker disengagement is increasing no matter where a person does their job, whether that’s in the office, at home, or a hybrid of both. • Decreasing engagement was equally prevalent no matter the work setting — 30% of remote workers, 31% of hybrid workers and 30% of completely in-office workers said they were less engaged now that six months ago. • Even with growing disengagement, half said they were pouring in the same energy and 31% said they are putting in even more effort than six months ago.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • Schlumberger Earnings Top Views Amid Energy Market Volatility

    Schlumberger earnings beat estimates Friday as the oilfield service firm reported momentum was building in the industry. SLB shares edged higher Friday.

  • Schlumberger's third-quarter profit tops forecasts on increased drilling

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd reported its strongest adjusted profit since 2015 on Friday, with third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations as a surge in oil and gas prices led to more drilling activity. Oil and gas producers are looking to increase production as crude prices stay near eight-year highs, boosting demand for Schlumberger's equipment, services and technology. Analysts had expected Schlumberger to report earnings of 55 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

  • EU Backs Energy Measures as Germany Yields on Gas Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to press ahead with a set of emergency actions to address the bloc’s energy crisis, with Germany yielding to pressure from other member states to pave the way for a temporary price cap on natural gas. European natural gas prices fell after the accord.Most Read from BloombergTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Rev

  • An unprecedented boom makes Russia India’s seventh biggest trading partner

    India’s trade relations with Russia have deepened this year, largely due to the war in Ukraine.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTru

  • Ripple lawyer says ‘worth the fight’ as SEC hands over Hinman files in court case

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has handed over internal documents to Ripple Labs Inc. containing comments by former SEC Corporation Finance Division director William Hinman on cryptocurrencies, Ripple's general counsel Stuart Alderoty said on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons merger raises one big question: Why now?

    In one of the biggest deals in the history of the US grocery industry, Kroger last week said that it plans to buy rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

  • Big Tech Earnings Are Coming. 5 Questions Hang Over the Stocks.

    During a 72-hour stretch this coming week, tech companies representing 25% of the market will report earnings. What to watch.

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones

    Many Americans changed jobs going after higher wages during the pandemic. They may have traded in their job security.

  • BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China's economic growth

    BHP Group's Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was "cautiously optimistic" about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. "There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months," the head of the world's largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.