Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $2,581.61 Million by 2027 from $1,243.51 Million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.94%
DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is projected to reach USD 2,581.61 million by 2027 from USD 1,243.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.94% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on anti-money laundering software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Highlights
The Americas Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 468.11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 525.50 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.96% to reach USD 972.88 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 353.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 397.51 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.11% to reach USD 739.39 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 422.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.33 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.78% to reach USD 869.33 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
Accuity Inc.
ACI Worldwide, Inc.
Ascent Business Technology Inc.
BAE Systems
Dixtior
DueDil Ltd
Eastnets Holding Ltd.
Fico Tonbeller
Fiserv, Inc.
Nelito Systems Ltd.
Nice Ltd
Opus Global, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.
SAS Institute Inc.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
TransUnion LLC
Truth Technologies, Inc.
Verafin Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Product:
Compliance Management
Currency Transaction Reporting
Customer Identity Management
Transaction Monitoring
Deployment:
On-Cloud
On-Premise
End User:
Banking & Financials
Gaming & Gambling
Insurance Providers
Region:
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Europe, Middle East & Africa
