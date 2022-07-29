Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $2,581.61 Million by 2027 from $1,243.51 Million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.94%

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is projected to reach USD 2,581.61 million by 2027 from USD 1,243.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.94% during the forecast period.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report on anti-money laundering software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Highlights

The Americas Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 468.11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 525.50 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.96% to reach USD 972.88 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 353.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 397.51 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.11% to reach USD 739.39 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Money Laundering Software Market size was estimated at USD 422.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.33 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.78% to reach USD 869.33 million by 2027.

Story continues

Company Usability Profiles:

Accuity Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Ascent Business Technology Inc.

BAE Systems

Dixtior

DueDil Ltd

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

Fico Tonbeller

Fiserv, Inc.

Nelito Systems Ltd.

Nice Ltd

Opus Global, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TransUnion LLC

Truth Technologies, Inc.

Verafin Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Product:

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Transaction Monitoring

Deployment:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

End User:

Banking & Financials

Gaming & Gambling

Insurance Providers

Region:

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzm7yq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-report-2022-market-is-projected-to-reach-2-581-61-million-by-2027-from-1-243-51-million-in-2021--at-a-cagr-12-94-301596184.html

SOURCE Research and Markets